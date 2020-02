View larger $34.99 $27.98 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200209-80264-1

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Rudy Ray Moore items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts

Studio: Kent Records

Original U.S. Release: April 26, 1975

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Rudy Ray Moore Dolemite Original Vinyl Edition Motion Picture Soundtrack (1975).

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. There is a small hole in the sleeve. See photos for details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: D'Urville Martin | Jerry Jones | John Kerry | Rudy Ray Moore

Directors: D'Urville Martin

Project Name: Dolemite

Contributors: Arthur Wright | Ben Taylor | Mary Love | Revelation Funk | Rudy Ray Moore

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Kent Records | Martial Arts | Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl