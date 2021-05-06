Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Lucio Fulci’s Zombie (Zombi 2) 4K UHD Blu-ray Edition

Lucio Fulci’s Zombie (Zombi 2) 4K UHD Blu-ray Edition
View larger
$49.99
$33.90
See Options

2 in stock
4K Blu-ray
SKU: 210506-86939-1
UPC: 827058750295
Part No: BLU-BD-7502
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New

In Italy, it was considered the ‘unofficial sequel’ to DAWN OF THE DEAD. In England, it was known as ZOMBIE FLESH EATERS and banned as obscene. In America, it was called ZOMBIE and advertised with the depraved tag line “WE ARE GOING TO EAT YOU!” Tisa Farrow (THE GRIM REAPER), Ian McCulloch (CONTAMINATION), Al Cliver (CANNIBALS), and Richard Johnson (THE HAUNTING) star in this worldwide splatter sensation directed by ‘Maestro Of Gore’ Lucio Fulci (THE HOUSE BY THE CEMETERY, THE NEW YORK RIPPER) that remains one of the most eye-skewering, skin-ripping, gore-gushingly graphic horror hits of all time!

Now Blue Underground is proud to present our critically acclaimed restoration of ZOMBIE in true 4K Ultra High Definition with Dolby Vision HDR and a new Dolby Atmos audio mix, bursting at the seams with hours of new and archival Extras!

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary with Troy Howarth, Author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and His Films
  • Audio Commentary with Star Ian McCulloch and Diabolik Magazine Editor Jason J. Slater
  • When The Earth Spits Out The Dead - Interview with Stephen Thrower, Author of Beyond Terror: The Films of Lucio Fulci
  • Theatrical Trailers
  • TV Spots
  • Radio Spots
  • Poster & Still Gallery
  • Guillermo del Toro Intro
  • Zombie Wasteland - Interviews with Stars Ian McCulloch, Richard Johnson & Al Cliver, and Actor/Stuntman Ottaviano Dell'Acqua
  • Flesh Eaters on Film - Interview with Co-Producer Fabrizio De Angelis
  • Deadtime Stories - Interviews with Co-Writers Elisa Briganti and (Uncredited) Dardano Sacchetti
  • World of the Dead - Interviews with Cinematographer Sergio Salvati and Production & Costume Designer Walter Patriarca
  • Zombi Italiano - Interviews with Special Make-Up Effects Artists Gianetto De Rossi & Maurizio Trani and Special Effects Artist Gino De Rossi
  • Notes on a Headstone - Interview with Composer Fabio Frizzi
  • All in the Family - Interview with Antonella Fulci
  • Zombie Lover - Award-Winning Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro talks about one of his favorite films
  • From acclaimed horror maestro Lucio Fulci (THE NEW YORK RIPPER, THE HOUSE BY THE CEMETERY, THE BEYOND, CITY OF THE LIVING DEAD, CAT IN THE BRAIN)
  • Stars EuroCult favorites Tisa Farrow (THE GRIM REAPER, FINGERS), Ian McCulloch (CONTAMINATION, ZOMBIE HOLOCAUST), Richard Johnson (THE HAUNTING, BEYOND THE DOOR), Al Cliver (CANNIBALS, THE BLACK CAT), and Olga Karlatos (PURPLE RAIN, KEOMA)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos (English); 7.1 DTS-HD (Italian); 5.1 DTS-HD (English); 1.0 DTS-HD (English, Italian); 1.0 Dolby Digital (French)
  • Region: ALL
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Language: Italian, English
Explore More...

Related Items

Darby Pop Bruce Lee: The Dragon Rises #1 NYCC 11 x 17 inch Convention Exclusive Lithograph
Joker Going Crazy 23 x 35 inch Comics Poster
Nosferatu in Venice
Demons Soundtrack Special Limited Edition Double CD + Comic Book + Poster
The Midnight Eye Guide to New Japanese Film (2004)
Dog Day Afternoon (1975) Original One Sheet Movie Poster Al Pacino Sidney Lumet
Machete – Danny Trejo as Title Character 24 x 36 Inch Character Movie Poster
The Walking Dead Days Gone Bye Volume 1 Signed by Robert Kirkman (2006) [C29]
An American Werewolf In London Special Limited Edition Set with Poster and Reproduction Lobby Cards
Transformers vs. The Terminator: Enemy of my Enemy Paperback Edition
4K Blu-raySKU: 210506-86939-1
UPC: 827058750295
Part No: BLU-BD-7502
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New