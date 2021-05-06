Lucio Fulci’s Zombie (Zombi 2) 4K UHD Blu-ray Edition

View larger $49.99

In Italy, it was considered the ‘unofficial sequel’ to DAWN OF THE DEAD. In England, it was known as ZOMBIE FLESH EATERS and banned as obscene. In America, it was called ZOMBIE and advertised with the depraved tag line “WE ARE GOING TO EAT YOU!” Tisa Farrow (THE GRIM REAPER), Ian McCulloch (CONTAMINATION), Al Cliver (CANNIBALS), and Richard Johnson (THE HAUNTING) star in this worldwide splatter sensation directed by ‘Maestro Of Gore’ Lucio Fulci (THE HOUSE BY THE CEMETERY, THE NEW YORK RIPPER) that remains one of the most eye-skewering, skin-ripping, gore-gushingly graphic horror hits of all time!

Now Blue Underground is proud to present our critically acclaimed restoration of ZOMBIE in true 4K Ultra High Definition with Dolby Vision HDR and a new Dolby Atmos audio mix, bursting at the seams with hours of new and archival Extras!

Special Features

Audio Commentary with Troy Howarth, Author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and His Films

Audio Commentary with Star Ian McCulloch and Diabolik Magazine Editor Jason J. Slater

When The Earth Spits Out The Dead - Interview with Stephen Thrower, Author of Beyond Terror: The Films of Lucio Fulci

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spots

Radio Spots

Poster & Still Gallery

Guillermo del Toro Intro

Zombie Wasteland - Interviews with Stars Ian McCulloch, Richard Johnson & Al Cliver, and Actor/Stuntman Ottaviano Dell'Acqua

Flesh Eaters on Film - Interview with Co-Producer Fabrizio De Angelis

Deadtime Stories - Interviews with Co-Writers Elisa Briganti and (Uncredited) Dardano Sacchetti

World of the Dead - Interviews with Cinematographer Sergio Salvati and Production & Costume Designer Walter Patriarca

Zombi Italiano - Interviews with Special Make-Up Effects Artists Gianetto De Rossi & Maurizio Trani and Special Effects Artist Gino De Rossi

Notes on a Headstone - Interview with Composer Fabio Frizzi

All in the Family - Interview with Antonella Fulci

Zombie Lover - Award-Winning Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro talks about one of his favorite films

From acclaimed horror maestro Lucio Fulci (THE NEW YORK RIPPER, THE HOUSE BY THE CEMETERY, THE BEYOND, CITY OF THE LIVING DEAD, CAT IN THE BRAIN)

Stars EuroCult favorites Tisa Farrow (THE GRIM REAPER, FINGERS), Ian McCulloch (CONTAMINATION, ZOMBIE HOLOCAUST), Richard Johnson (THE HAUNTING, BEYOND THE DOOR), Al Cliver (CANNIBALS, THE BLACK CAT), and Olga Karlatos (PURPLE RAIN, KEOMA)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Audio: Dolby Atmos (English); 7.1 DTS-HD (Italian); 5.1 DTS-HD (English); 1.0 DTS-HD (English, Italian); 1.0 Dolby Digital (French)

Region: ALL

Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1

Subtitles: English SDH

Language: Italian, English

