Item Release Date: September 13, 2016

Rating: NR

Details

Their place in history is undeniable. Hardcore 8mm stag films introduced explicit human sexuality to the public. Predating every other moving picture home format, these inauspicious productions provided not only a window to a whole other world, but also immediate relief for those not fortunate enough to make their fantasies into reality. Thousands of these underground movies were made between the 1960s and 1980s, and sold in the back of sex magazines or distributed to the almost 60,000 private “peep show” booths located in adult stores in most major cities.

Impulse Pictures is proud to present 42nd Street Forever – The Peep Show Collection Vol. 17, a new, continuing series of salacious 8mm shorts, re-mastered from original film prints. This collection features fifteen classic “loops” with titles like “Hot Flesh”, “Sweet and Wet”, “The Longest Tongue”, “Strange Games”, and more! Watch for adult film stars Seka, Sharon Kane and Linda Shaw in these raunchy rarities!

Special Features

Fifteen classic adult 8mm loops, re-mastered in high-definition from original film prints

Each loop individually selectable, or watch entire disc with "Play All" function

Liner Notes from Porn Archaeologist Dimitrios Otis

Specifications

Runtime: 107 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1 Full-Frame Presentation

Region: All Regions

Cast: Linda Shaw | Seka | Sharon Kane

