Madman Combo Set

DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 170130-62632-1

UPC: 855011004826

Part No: VS-078

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Type | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Exploitation | Horror | Thriller

Studio: Vinegar Syndrome

Original U.S. Release: January 1, 1982

Item Release Date: May 26, 2015

Rating: R

Details

Years ago, Madman Marz violently murdered his family only to escape into the woods before his execution could be completed. Legend has it that anyone who calls his name above a whisper can summon him back to continue his bloody rampage. But teenage Richie, away at camp, doesn’t believe the old legend and calls his name. As night falls, strange things start happening at camp and soon Madman Marz is back, axe in hand, to finish the killing spree he started decades ago. One of the true classics of 80’s slasher cinema, Vinegar Syndrome proudly presents Madman on Blu-ray for the first time, newly restored in 4K from the camera negative!

Special Features

Blu-ray/DVD Combo

Scanned and restored in 4k from 35mm original camera negative

New video interviews with star, Paul “Madman” Ehlers, Producer & co-creator Gary Sales, and for the first time ever, “Richie” actor Jimmy Steele

The Legend Lives: 30 Years of Madman 90 minute documentary by Victor Bonacore

Madman: Alive at 35 featurette

Commentary track with Producer, Director and Cast

Commentary track by The Hysteria Continues

Music Inspired by Madman featurette

In Memoriam featurette

Vintage Still Gallery

TV Spots

Original Theatrical Trailer

English SDH Subtitles

Reversible cover with original artwork (Designed by Madman himself, Paul Ehlers)

Plus more!

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Region: Region Free

Cast: Alexander Murphy Jr. | Deidre Higgins | Frederick Neumann | Gaylen Ross | Harriet Bass | Jan Claire | Jane Pappidas | Lori Mathes | Michael Sullivan | Paul Ehlers | Seth Jones | Shelley Mathes | Stephen Clark | Tom Candela | Tom Veilleux | Tony Fish | Travis Sawyer | Vicki Kenneally

Directors: Joe Giannone

