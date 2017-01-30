Madman Combo Set

$24.98
$14.99
UPC: 855011004826
Part No: VS-078
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Type | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Exploitation | Horror | Thriller
Studio: Vinegar Syndrome
Original U.S. Release: January 1, 1982
Item Release Date: May 26, 2015
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Years ago, Madman Marz violently murdered his family only to escape into the woods before his execution could be completed. Legend has it that anyone who calls his name above a whisper can summon him back to continue his bloody rampage. But teenage Richie, away at camp, doesn’t believe the old legend and calls his name. As night falls, strange things start happening at camp and soon Madman Marz is back, axe in hand, to finish the killing spree he started decades ago. One of the true classics of 80’s slasher cinema, Vinegar Syndrome proudly presents Madman on Blu-ray for the first time, newly restored in 4K from the camera negative!
Special Features
- Blu-ray/DVD Combo
- Scanned and restored in 4k from 35mm original camera negative
- New video interviews with star, Paul “Madman” Ehlers, Producer & co-creator Gary Sales, and for the first time ever, “Richie” actor Jimmy Steele
- The Legend Lives: 30 Years of Madman 90 minute documentary by Victor Bonacore
- Madman: Alive at 35 featurette
- Commentary track with Producer, Director and Cast
- Commentary track by The Hysteria Continues
- Music Inspired by Madman featurette
- In Memoriam featurette
- Vintage Still Gallery
- TV Spots
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- English SDH Subtitles
- Reversible cover with original artwork (Designed by Madman himself, Paul Ehlers)
- Plus more!
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Region: Region Free
Cast: Alexander Murphy Jr. | Deidre Higgins | Frederick Neumann | Gaylen Ross | Harriet Bass | Jan Claire | Jane Pappidas | Lori Mathes | Michael Sullivan | Paul Ehlers | Seth Jones | Shelley Mathes | Stephen Clark | Tom Candela | Tom Veilleux | Tony Fish | Travis Sawyer | Vicki Kenneally
Directors: Joe Giannone
Related Items
Categories
Blu-ray | Cult Flavor | DVD | Exploitation | Featured | Horror | Movies & TV | Thriller | Throwback Space | Vinegar Syndrome