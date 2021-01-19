Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Brain That Wouldn’t Die Special Edition DVD

The Brain That Wouldn’t Die Special Edition DVD
View larger

$14.95

$11.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 210119-84512-1
UPC: 654930300794
Part No: SFD0007
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: DVD
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction
Studio: Synapse
Original U.S. Release: August 10, 1962
Item Release Date: October 1, 2002
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Alive… Without a Body… Fed By An Unspeakable Horror from Hell!

Dr. Bill Cortner is a surgeon like his father. After reviving a patient using experimental techniques, his father is nervous. “Don’t try to play God,” he warns him. But, Dr. Cortner obviously isn’t listening. He is obsessed with performing surgical transplants and continues to experiment with amputated limbs he steals from the local hospital. While driving to his secret mountain laboratory to tend to an emergency, Cortner’s recklessness causes an accident and his car careens off the road, killing his fiancée. Not one to pass up the opportunity, Cortner steals her decapitated head from the burning wreckage and tries to keep it alive long enough to find a suitable body to re-attach it to. As the doctor stalks women and searches for a new body, Jan’s decapitated head stays alive in a tray- telepathically communicating with something locked away in the lab closet- plotting her revenge on the doctor for not letting her die in peace. Previous home video versions of this classic film were all butchered television prints.

Synapse Films is proud to present THE BRAIN THAT WOULDN’T DIE in its original uncut form, containing all of the extra gory footage! An obvious inspiration for such films as RE-ANIMATOR and even Steve Martin’s THE MAN WITH TWO BRAINS, THE BRAIN THAT WOULDN’T DIE is classic cult entertainment and a treat for all horror film fans!

Special Features

  • Digital Wetgate Windowboxed Version of the Original Uncensored Film
  • Original Theatrical Trailer
  • Rare Behind-the-Scenes Photos
  • Liner Notes by Bryan Senn

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 85 min
  • Audio: Mono

Cast: Anthony La Penna | Bruce Kerr | Jason Evers | Marilyn Hanold | Virginia Leith
Directors: Joseph Green
Project Name: The Brain That Wouldn't Die

Related Items

Jaws Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition (2014)
Futurama: Into the Wild Green Yonder 13×18 inch Animated Movie Poster (2009) [I92]
Star Trek Original Series Starfleet Edition Captain James T. Kirk 9 inch Action Figure
Claudio Simonetti Demons Soundtrack – Limited Edition Deluxe Collector’s Box Set
The Book of Alien: Augmented Reality Survival Manual Hardcover Edition
DC Direct Superman/Batman: Batman – Return of Supergirl Action Figure Series 2
John Landis’ The Kentucky Fried Movie Blu-ray
Michael Whelan’s Destroying Angel – 24 x 36 inch Fantasy Art Poster
Superman at Fifty: The Persistence of a Legend Hardcover Edition (1987)
The Big Lebowski 20th Anniversary Limited Collector’s Set 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital + Memorabilia

Categories

Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | DVD | Horror | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Synapse