Sergio Leone The Dollars Trilogy Complete Original Scores by Ennio Morricone with 48-page Book

Details
This 4-CD Italian film music set includes Ennio Morricone’s complete original scores for Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy (the man with no name). Also included in this incredible set are a 48-page book with critical notes and a listener’s guide.
- A Fistful of Dollars (1964)
- For a Few Dollars More (1965)
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)
Playlists
- Disc 1
- Fist Full of Dollars: Titoli (Main Titles #1) ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
Fist Full of Dollars: Quasi Morto #1 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
Fist Full of Dollars: Per Un Pugno Di Dollari #1 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
Fist Full of Dollars: Quasi Morto #2 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
Fist Full of Dollars: Musica Sospesa #1 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
Fist Full of Dollars: Square Dance ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
Fist Full of Dollars: Doppi Giochi #1 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
Fist Full of Dollars: Ramon ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
Fist Full of Dollars: Titoli (Main Titles #2) ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
Fist Full of Dollars: Consuelo Baxter ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
Fist Full of Dollars: Doppi Giochi #2 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
Fist Full of Dollars: Scambio Prigionieri ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
Fist Full of Dollars: Per Un Pugno Di Dollari #2 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
Fist Full of Dollars: L'inseguimento ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
Fist Full of Dollars: Cavalcatav ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
Fist Full of Dollars: Tortura ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
Fist Full of Dollars: Alla Ricerca Dell'evaso ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
Senza Pietà ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
Per Un Pugno Di Dollari #3 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
Musica Sospesa #2 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
Finale ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
Titoli (Main Titles #3) ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
La Reazione ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
Per Un Pugno Di Dollari #4 (Vocal) ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
Titoli (Main Titles #4) ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
I Drammi Marini: Ninna Nanna (Lullaby) ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
Pastures of Plenty (Vocal) ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari") by: Ennio Morricone
- Disc 2
- For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #1 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Poker D'assi ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #1 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Poker D'assi (Long Version) ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #2 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #2 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : La Resa Dei Conti #1 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #3 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #3 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Il Vizio D'uccidere #1 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Osservatori #1 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Osservatori ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #4 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Carillon #1 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #4 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #5 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #6 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Il Colpo (Long Version) ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Il Vizio D'uccidere #2 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #7 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Il Vizio D'uccidere ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Carillon #2 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #5 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #6 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #7 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #8 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : La Resa Dei Conti #2 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #9 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Carillon #3 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Carillon ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : La Resa Dei Conti #3 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Addio Colonello ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : La Esa Dei Conti ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Poker D'assi (Album Edit) ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Il Colpo (Album Version) ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Eye for An Eye (English Vocal Version) ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
For a Few Dollars More : Occhio Per Occhio (Italian Vocal Version) ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più") by: Ennio Morricone
- Disc 3
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Tramonto #1 (Film Version) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Sentenza #1 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Fuga a Cavallo ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Sentenza #2 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Ponte Di Corde #1 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo #1 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Forte #1 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Inseguimento ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Deserto #1 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : La Carozza Dei Fantasmi ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo #2 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : La Missione San Antonio ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Padre Ramirez ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Marcetta ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : La Storia Di Un Soldato #1 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : La Storia Di Un Soldato #2 (Film Version) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Treno Militare (Extended Version) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Fine Di Una Spia ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Bandito Monco ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo") by: Ennio Morricone
- Disc 4
- Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo #3 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
Due Contro Cinque ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
Il Forte #2 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
Marcetta Senza Speranza #1 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
Il Forte #3 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
Marcetta Senza Speranza #2 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
Il Forte #4 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
Morte Di Un Soldato ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
L'estasi Dell'oro ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo #4 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
Il Triello #1 (Film Version) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo #5 (Finale) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
Marcetta Senza Speranza #3 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
Un Uomo Cos'è ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
Il Tramonto (Extended Album Version) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
Il Ponte Di Corde #2 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
La Storia Di Un Soldato #3 (Album Version) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
Il Triello #2 (Album Version) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo #6 / Titoli #2 (Album Version) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo") by: Ennio Morricone
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 4
Cast: Clint Eastwood | Eli Wallach | Gian Maria Volontè | Lee Van Cleef | Marianne Koch
Directors: Sergio Leone
Composers: Ennio Morricone
Subject: A Fistful of Dollars | For A Few Dollars More | The Good The Bad and The Ugly
