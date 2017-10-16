Sergio Leone The Dollars Trilogy Complete Original Scores by Ennio Morricone with 48-page Book

View larger $16.99 $14.59 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

This 4-CD Italian film music set includes Ennio Morricone’s complete original scores for Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy (the man with no name). Also included in this incredible set are a 48-page book with critical notes and a listener’s guide.

A Fistful of Dollars (1964)

For a Few Dollars More (1965)

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

Playlists

Disc 1



Fist Full of Dollars: Quasi Morto #1 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

Fist Full of Dollars: Per Un Pugno Di Dollari #1 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

Fist Full of Dollars: Quasi Morto #2 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

Fist Full of Dollars: Musica Sospesa #1 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

Fist Full of Dollars: Square Dance ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

Fist Full of Dollars: Doppi Giochi #1 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

Fist Full of Dollars: Ramon ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

Fist Full of Dollars: Titoli (Main Titles #2) ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

Fist Full of Dollars: Consuelo Baxter ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

Fist Full of Dollars: Doppi Giochi #2 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

Fist Full of Dollars: Scambio Prigionieri ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

Fist Full of Dollars: Per Un Pugno Di Dollari #2 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

Fist Full of Dollars: L'inseguimento ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

Fist Full of Dollars: Cavalcatav ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

Fist Full of Dollars: Tortura ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

Fist Full of Dollars: Alla Ricerca Dell'evaso ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

Senza Pietà ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

Per Un Pugno Di Dollari #3 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

Musica Sospesa #2 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

Finale ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

Titoli (Main Titles #3) ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

La Reazione ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

Per Un Pugno Di Dollari #4 (Vocal) ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

Titoli (Main Titles #4) ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

I Drammi Marini: Ninna Nanna (Lullaby) ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")

Pastures of Plenty (Vocal) ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari") by: Ennio Morricone

Disc 2



For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #1 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Poker D'assi ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #1 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Poker D'assi (Long Version) ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #2 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #2 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : La Resa Dei Conti #1 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #3 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #3 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Il Vizio D'uccidere #1 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Osservatori #1 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Osservatori ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #4 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Carillon #1 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #4 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #5 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #6 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Il Colpo (Long Version) ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Il Vizio D'uccidere #2 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #7 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Il Vizio D'uccidere ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Carillon #2 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #5 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #6 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #7 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #8 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : La Resa Dei Conti #2 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #9 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Carillon #3 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Carillon ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : La Resa Dei Conti #3 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Addio Colonello ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : La Esa Dei Conti ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Poker D'assi (Album Edit) ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Il Colpo (Album Version) ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Eye for An Eye (English Vocal Version) ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")

For a Few Dollars More : Occhio Per Occhio (Italian Vocal Version) ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più") by: Ennio Morricone

Disc 3



The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Tramonto #1 (Film Version) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Sentenza #1 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Fuga a Cavallo ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Sentenza #2 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Ponte Di Corde #1 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo #1 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Forte #1 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Inseguimento ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Deserto #1 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : La Carozza Dei Fantasmi ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo #2 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : La Missione San Antonio ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Padre Ramirez ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Marcetta ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : La Storia Di Un Soldato #1 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : La Storia Di Un Soldato #2 (Film Version) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Treno Militare (Extended Version) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Fine Di Una Spia ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Bandito Monco ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo") by: Ennio Morricone

Disc 4



Due Contro Cinque ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

Il Forte #2 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

Marcetta Senza Speranza #1 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

Il Forte #3 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

Marcetta Senza Speranza #2 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

Il Forte #4 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

Morte Di Un Soldato ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

L'estasi Dell'oro ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo #4 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

Il Triello #1 (Film Version) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo #5 (Finale) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

Marcetta Senza Speranza #3 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

Un Uomo Cos'è ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

Il Tramonto (Extended Album Version) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

Il Ponte Di Corde #2 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

La Storia Di Un Soldato #3 (Album Version) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

Il Triello #2 (Album Version) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")

Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo #6 / Titoli #2 (Album Version) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo") by: Ennio Morricone

Specifications

Number of Discs: 4

Cast: Clint Eastwood | Eli Wallach | Gian Maria Volontè | Lee Van Cleef | Marianne Koch

Directors: Sergio Leone

Composers: Ennio Morricone

Subject: A Fistful of Dollars | For A Few Dollars More | The Good The Bad and The Ugly

