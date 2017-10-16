Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Sergio Leone The Dollars Trilogy Complete Original Scores by Ennio Morricone with 48-page Book

Sergio Leone The Dollars Trilogy Complete Original Scores by Ennio Morricone with 48-page Book
View larger
Sergio Leone The Dollars Trilogy Complete Original Scores by Ennio Morricone with 48-page Book
Sergio Leone The Dollars Trilogy Complete Original Scores by Ennio Morricone with 48-page Book

$16.99

$14.59


2 in stock


4-CD Set Plus 48-page BookSKU: 171016-67889-1
UPC: 076119410016
Part No: 4X001
Weight: 1.06 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Clint Eastwood | Ennio Morricone | Sergio Leone  items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Suspense | Thrillers | Western
Studio: Retro Recording Arts
Item Release Date: April 7, 2015
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This 4-CD Italian film music set includes Ennio Morricone’s complete original scores for Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy (the man with no name). Also included in this incredible set are a 48-page book with critical notes and a listener’s guide.

  • A Fistful of Dollars (1964)
  • For a Few Dollars More (1965)
  • The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

Playlists

  • Disc 1
  • Fist Full of Dollars: Titoli (Main Titles #1) ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    Fist Full of Dollars: Quasi Morto #1 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    Fist Full of Dollars: Per Un Pugno Di Dollari #1 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    Fist Full of Dollars: Quasi Morto #2 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    Fist Full of Dollars: Musica Sospesa #1 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    Fist Full of Dollars: Square Dance ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    Fist Full of Dollars: Doppi Giochi #1 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    Fist Full of Dollars: Ramon ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    Fist Full of Dollars: Titoli (Main Titles #2) ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    Fist Full of Dollars: Consuelo Baxter ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    Fist Full of Dollars: Doppi Giochi #2 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    Fist Full of Dollars: Scambio Prigionieri ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    Fist Full of Dollars: Per Un Pugno Di Dollari #2 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    Fist Full of Dollars: L'inseguimento ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    Fist Full of Dollars: Cavalcatav ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    Fist Full of Dollars: Tortura ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    Fist Full of Dollars: Alla Ricerca Dell'evaso ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    Senza Pietà ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    Per Un Pugno Di Dollari #3 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    Musica Sospesa #2 ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    Finale ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    Titoli (Main Titles #3) ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    La Reazione ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    Per Un Pugno Di Dollari #4 (Vocal) ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    Titoli (Main Titles #4) ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    I Drammi Marini: Ninna Nanna (Lullaby) ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")
    Pastures of Plenty (Vocal) ("Per Un Pugno Di Dollari")   by: Ennio Morricone
  • Disc 2
  • For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #1 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Poker D'assi ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #1 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Poker D'assi (Long Version) ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #2 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #2 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : La Resa Dei Conti #1 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #3 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #3 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Il Vizio D'uccidere #1 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Osservatori #1 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Osservatori ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #4 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Carillon #1 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #4 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #5 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #6 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Il Colpo (Long Version) ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Il Vizio D'uccidere #2 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #7 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Il Vizio D'uccidere ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Carillon #2 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #5 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #6 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #7 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #8 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : La Resa Dei Conti #2 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Per Qualche Dollaro in Più #9 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Carillon #3 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Carillon ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : La Resa Dei Conti #3 ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Addio Colonello ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : La Esa Dei Conti ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Poker D'assi (Album Edit) ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Il Colpo (Album Version) ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Eye for An Eye (English Vocal Version) ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")
    For a Few Dollars More : Occhio Per Occhio (Italian Vocal Version) ("Per Qualche Dollaro in Più")   by: Ennio Morricone
  • Disc 3
  • The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Tramonto #1 (Film Version) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Sentenza #1 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Fuga a Cavallo ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Sentenza #2 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Ponte Di Corde #1 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo #1 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Forte #1 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Inseguimento ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Deserto #1 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : La Carozza Dei Fantasmi ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo #2 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : La Missione San Antonio ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Padre Ramirez ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Marcetta ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : La Storia Di Un Soldato #1 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : La Storia Di Un Soldato #2 (Film Version) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Treno Militare (Extended Version) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Fine Di Una Spia ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly : Il Bandito Monco ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")   by: Ennio Morricone
  • Disc 4
  • Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo #3 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    Due Contro Cinque ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    Il Forte #2 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    Marcetta Senza Speranza #1 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    Il Forte #3 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    Marcetta Senza Speranza #2 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    Il Forte #4 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    Morte Di Un Soldato ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    L'estasi Dell'oro ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo #4 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    Il Triello #1 (Film Version) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo #5 (Finale) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    Marcetta Senza Speranza #3 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    Un Uomo Cos'è ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    Il Tramonto (Extended Album Version) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    Il Ponte Di Corde #2 ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    La Storia Di Un Soldato #3 (Album Version) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    Il Triello #2 (Album Version) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")
    Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo #6 / Titoli #2 (Album Version) ("Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo")   by: Ennio Morricone

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 4

Cast: Clint Eastwood | Eli Wallach | Gian Maria Volontè | Lee Van Cleef | Marianne Koch
Directors: Sergio Leone
Composers: Ennio Morricone
Subject: A Fistful of Dollars | For A Few Dollars More | The Good The Bad and The Ugly

Related Items

Appleseed Collectible Film Image and Film Card 2004 Suncoast Media Play Shirow Masamune
Bruce Lee Concentration Pose Apparel
The Bees Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack
DC Direct Kingdom Come Nightstar Collector Action Figure Designed by Alex Ross
Alan Howarth & Larry Hopkins – The Thing: Music From The Motion Picture (Ennio Morricone’s score)
Bride of Frankenstein 24 x 36 inch Black & White Movie Poster
Bruce Lee Swinging Yellow Nunchucks Front Printed Apparel
Alien Creature Feature Adult Apparel
Original Alien Movie Poster Towel
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Ennio Morricone Complete Original Score Restored Version

Categories

Action | CD | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Music | Retro Recording Arts | Softcover Books | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Western

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *