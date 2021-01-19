Rock ‘n’ Roll Nightmare Special Edition DVD

View larger $24.99 $15.70 - Select Qty - 1

Details

When the band starts to rock… heads start to roll!

A hot new rock group…their sexy young girlfriends… it should’ve been the best time of their lives, but it ended up being a Rock ‘N’ Roll Nightmare! Recording some new music in an isolated farmhouse, the band gets more than they bargained for when something horrifying stirs in the darkness. Eternal evil haunts this place and the band members start turning into demons from Hell itself! After a day of making music – and making love – this band is starting to break up… one by one… limb by limb. The bands lead singer, John (Jon-Mikl Thor) Triton, holds the key to defeating this horror once and for all… a secret that culminates in a battle between good and evil! Triton versus the Devil himself.

The hard rock cult sensation Rock ‘N’ Roll Nightmare finally explodes onto home video in this amazing Synapse Films Special Edition! Available for the first time on DVD with rockin’ special features, a killer video transfer from the original negative and a brain-melting re-mastered 5.1 Dolby Digital soundtrack! Featuring head-banging heavy-metal music by rock sensation Jon-Mikl Thor and some amazing visual and special make-up effects!

Special Features

Audio Commentary from Director John Fasano and Heavy Metal icon Jon-Mikl Thor

New Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Remix

'Revelations of a Rock 'n' Roll Warrior' - The Life and History of Jon-Mikl Thor

'Creating a Child-Wolf' Featurette

'Rock 'n' Shock Memories' - Rare Footage from the Movie Set

'Energy' and 'We Live to Rock' Music Videos

Liner Notes by Ian Jane

New Video Introduction by Jon Mikl-Thor

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Runtime: 89 min

Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1

Cast: Chris Finkel | Cindy Cirile | Frank Dietz | Jesse D'Angelo | Jon Mikl Thor

Directors: John Fasano

Project Name: Rock 'n' Roll Nightmare

