Rock ‘n’ Roll Nightmare Special Edition DVD

Rock ‘n’ Roll Nightmare Special Edition DVD
$24.99

$15.70


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 210119-84510-1
UPC: 654930305591
Part No: SFD0055
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: DVD
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror
Studio: Synapse
Original U.S. Release: June 21, 1987
Item Release Date: June 27, 2006
Rating: R
Details

When the band starts to rock… heads start to roll!

A hot new rock group…their sexy young girlfriends… it should’ve been the best time of their lives, but it ended up being a Rock ‘N’ Roll Nightmare! Recording some new music in an isolated farmhouse, the band gets more than they bargained for when something horrifying stirs in the darkness. Eternal evil haunts this place and the band members start turning into demons from Hell itself! After a day of making music – and making love – this band is starting to break up… one by one… limb by limb. The bands lead singer, John (Jon-Mikl Thor) Triton, holds the key to defeating this horror once and for all… a secret that culminates in a battle between good and evil! Triton versus the Devil himself.

The hard rock cult sensation Rock ‘N’ Roll Nightmare finally explodes onto home video in this amazing Synapse Films Special Edition! Available for the first time on DVD with rockin’ special features, a killer video transfer from the original negative and a brain-melting re-mastered 5.1 Dolby Digital soundtrack! Featuring head-banging heavy-metal music by rock sensation Jon-Mikl Thor and some amazing visual and special make-up effects!

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary from Director John Fasano and Heavy Metal icon Jon-Mikl Thor
  • New Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Remix
  • 'Revelations of a Rock 'n' Roll Warrior' - The Life and History of Jon-Mikl Thor
  • 'Creating a Child-Wolf' Featurette
  • 'Rock 'n' Shock Memories' - Rare Footage from the Movie Set
  • 'Energy' and 'We Live to Rock' Music Videos
  • Liner Notes by Ian Jane
  • New Video Introduction by Jon Mikl-Thor

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Runtime: 89 min
  • Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1

Cast: Chris Finkel | Cindy Cirile | Frank Dietz | Jesse D'Angelo | Jon Mikl Thor
Directors: John Fasano
Project Name: Rock 'n' Roll Nightmare

