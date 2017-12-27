American Made Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album CD

$15.98
This Tom Cruise thriller features classic songs from the 70’s, including hits from Linda Ronstadt and The Allman Brothers as well as notably disco classics “Fifth of Beethoven” from Walter Murphy and “Hooked on Classics 1&2” from Louis Clark and The Royal Philharmonic. Three tracks of original score from Frozen’s Christophe Beck are featured as well.
- A Fifth Of Beethoven by: The Big Apple Band | Walter Murphy
3:03
- One Way Out (Live At The Fillmore East/1971) by: The Allman Brothers Band
4:57
- Blue Bayou by: Linda Ronstadt
3:52
- Seguro Lo Hara Otro by: John Ever Villa
3:20
- Black Widow Blues by: Townes Van Zandt
2:23
- Hooked On Classics (Part 1 & 2) by: Louis Clark | The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
5:06
- I Don't Need You by: THE TROYES
2:07
- Loud N' Restless by: Loosely Tight
4:20
- What Makes A Good Man by: The Heavy
3:47
- What Now? by: Christophe Beck
2:02
- Sandanistas Y Reagan by: Christophe Beck
1:06
- Heading to the States by: Christophe Beck
2:44
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Alejandro Edda | Caleb Landry Jones | Domhnall Gleeson | E. Roger Mitchell | Jayma Mays | Jesse Plemons | Lola Kirke | Morgan Hinkleman | Sarah Wright | Tom Cruise
Directors: Doug Liman
Project Name: American Made
Contributors: Christophe Beck | John Ever Villa | Linda Ronstadt | Loosely Tight | Louis Clark | The Allman Brothers Band | The Big Apple Band | The Heavy | The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra | THE TROYES | Townes Van Zandt | Walter Murphy
