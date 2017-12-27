Twitter
American Made Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album CD

American Made Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album CD
$15.98

$13.78


2 in stock


CDSKU: 171227-69156-1
UPC: 030206752786
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Biography | Comedy | Crime | History | Spy Films
Studio: Varese Sarabande
Original U.S. Release: September 29, 2017
Item Release Date: October 27, 2017
Rating: R
Details

This Tom Cruise thriller features classic songs from the 70’s, including hits from Linda Ronstadt and The Allman Brothers as well as notably disco classics “Fifth of Beethoven” from Walter Murphy and “Hooked on Classics 1&2” from Louis Clark and The Royal Philharmonic. Three tracks of original score from Frozen’s Christophe Beck are featured as well.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Alejandro Edda | Caleb Landry Jones | Domhnall Gleeson | E. Roger Mitchell | Jayma Mays | Jesse Plemons | Lola Kirke | Morgan Hinkleman | Sarah Wright | Tom Cruise
Directors: Doug Liman
Project Name: American Made
Contributors: Christophe Beck | John Ever Villa | Linda Ronstadt | Loosely Tight | Louis Clark | The Allman Brothers Band | The Big Apple Band | The Heavy | The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra | THE TROYES | Townes Van Zandt | Walter Murphy

Categories

Action | Biography | CD | Comedy | Crime | Featured | History | Music & Spoken Word | Spy Films | Varese Sarabande

