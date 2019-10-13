Share Page Support Us
Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Smeagol Action Figure with Electronic Sound Base

View larger

$14.00

$9.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 191013-79418-1
UPC: 035112811183
Part No: 81170
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Monster Movies
Studio: Toy Biz
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Smeagol Action Figure with Electronic Sound Base. Speaks phrases when energized.

Figure is still sealed in original packaging. Package has wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 4 in


Characters: Smeagol
Project Name: The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

