View larger $14.00 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





toy SKU: 191013-79418-1

UPC: 035112811183

Part No: 81170

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Monster Movies

Studio: Toy Biz

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Smeagol Action Figure with Electronic Sound Base. Speaks phrases when energized.

Figure is still sealed in original packaging. Package has wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 4 in



Characters: Smeagol

Project Name: The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Monster Movies | Toy Biz | Toys & Figures