An American Werewolf in London Restored Blu-ray Edition [B66]

View larger

$8.99

$6.97


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 200929-82173-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: August 21, 1981
Item Release Date: September 27, 2016
Rating: R
Details

Re-discover one of the most gripping horror films of all time with the cult classic An American Werewolf in London Restored Edition. Blending the macabre with a wicked sense of humor, director John Landis (National Lampoon’s Animal House) delivers a contemporary take on the classic werewolf tale in this story of two American tourists who, while traveling in London, find their lives changed forever when a vicious wolf attacks them during a full moon. Starring David Naughton, Griffin Dunne and Jenny Agutter, An American Werewolf in London is newly restored and features groundbreaking, Academy Award-winning make-up by Rick Baker (The Wolfman; Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video).

Special Features

  • Beware the Moon: A Feature-Length Documentary with Cast and Crew
  • I Walked with a Werewolf
  • Making An American Werewolf in London
  • An Interview with John Landis
  • Makeup Artist Rick Baker on An American Werewolf in London
  • Casting of the Hand
  • Outtakes
  • Storyboards
  • Photograph Montage
  • Feature Commentary with Cast Members David Naughton and Griffin Dunne

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 98 min
  • Language: English
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French

Cast: Brian Glover | David Naughton | David Schofield | Frank Oz | Griffin Dunne | Joe Belcher
Directors: John Landis
Project Name: An American Werewolf in London

