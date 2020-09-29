An American Werewolf in London Restored Blu-ray Edition [B66]

$8.99
Re-discover one of the most gripping horror films of all time with the cult classic An American Werewolf in London Restored Edition. Blending the macabre with a wicked sense of humor, director John Landis (National Lampoon’s Animal House) delivers a contemporary take on the classic werewolf tale in this story of two American tourists who, while traveling in London, find their lives changed forever when a vicious wolf attacks them during a full moon. Starring David Naughton, Griffin Dunne and Jenny Agutter, An American Werewolf in London is newly restored and features groundbreaking, Academy Award-winning make-up by Rick Baker (The Wolfman; Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video).
- Beware the Moon: A Feature-Length Documentary with Cast and Crew
- I Walked with a Werewolf
- Making An American Werewolf in London
- An Interview with John Landis
- Makeup Artist Rick Baker on An American Werewolf in London
- Casting of the Hand
- Outtakes
- Storyboards
- Photograph Montage
- Feature Commentary with Cast Members David Naughton and Griffin Dunne
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 98 min
- Language: English
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French
Cast: Brian Glover | David Naughton | David Schofield | Frank Oz | Griffin Dunne | Joe Belcher
Directors: John Landis
