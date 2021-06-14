Walter Matthau and Lee Meredith in The Sunshine Boys Original 8×10 inch Press Publicity Photo [G39]

- Cast: Carol Arthur | F. Murray Abraham | Fritz Feld | George Burns | Howard Hesseman | Jack Bernardi | James Cranna | Jennifer Lee Pryor | Lee Meredith | Richard Benjamin | Ron Rifkin | Rosetta LeNoire | Walter Matthau
- Directors: Herbert Ross
- Project Name The Sunshine Boys
- Subject Lee Meredith | Walter Matthau
- Authors Neil Simon
- Genres: Comedy | Parody
- Studios: MGM
- Original Release Date: November 6, 1975
- Rating: PG
- More: F. Murray Abraham | Howard Hesseman | Lee Meredith | Neil Simon | Walter Matthau
Walter Matthau and Lee Meredith in The Sunshine Boys Original 8×10 inch Press Publicity Photo.
Item has bends and wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
