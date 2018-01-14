Twitter
40th San Diego Comic-Con International Souvenir Book

$11.90

$8.20


1 in stock


BookSKU: 180115-69621-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Magazines | Softcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based
Item Release Date: July 23, 2009
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is an extremely rare 40th Anniversary San Diego Comic-Con International Souvenir Book. The item features full color photos and art work celebrating this important anniversary of the largest event of its kind in the United States.

The book is in great shape, with a few small creases, bends, slight edge wear, and corner dings. Please review photos regarding condition.

Specifications

  • Pages: 224

