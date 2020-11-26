Mortal Kombat I and II – Music From The Arcade Game Soundtracks “Blood Dipped” Vinyl Retail Variant Limited Edition

View larger $78.99 $43.70 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Announcing the release of Mortal Kombat I and II – Music From The Arcade Game Soundtracks. Composed by Dan Forden (some of you may remember him from the game – he’s the dude who appears in MKII and says “Toasty!” is a perfect falsetto), the iconic music for one of the 90s most popular video games is now available for the first time on vinyl. The music to the games was previously only available on CD via mail order – fans had to send a check and pre-paid postage to Forden’s PO Box in order to secure the score. In celebration of 25 Years of Mortal Kombat II, this release will be available on colored vinyl and all housed in a 400 gsm gatefold jacket featuring iconic images from the first two MK games.

“Blood Dipped” retail variant edition

Limited pressing of 750

Housed in a 400 gsm gatefold jacket featuring iconic images from the first two Mortal Kombat games

First time the iconic arcade game music is available in stores in any format

Pressed on 140 gram gram vinyl

In The Beginning

The Courtyard

The Temple Gate

The Cavern

The Bridge

Goro And The Emperor

Victory

SCRLAHTS

Music From Mortal Kombat II

Prologue: The Battlefield

The Dead Pool

The Screaming Forest

The Armory

The Portal

Air Kombat

WDYLMA

Epilogue: Shao Kahn's Last Stand

MK II Death Jam

MK II Audio Tour

Bonus Track

The Immortal(s): Mortal Kombat

Project Name: Mortal Kombat

Composers: Dan Forden

