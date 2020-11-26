Mortal Kombat I and II – Music From The Arcade Game Soundtracks “Blood Dipped” Vinyl Retail Variant Limited Edition

$78.99
Announcing the release of Mortal Kombat I and II – Music From The Arcade Game Soundtracks. Composed by Dan Forden (some of you may remember him from the game – he’s the dude who appears in MKII and says “Toasty!” is a perfect falsetto), the iconic music for one of the 90s most popular video games is now available for the first time on vinyl. The music to the games was previously only available on CD via mail order – fans had to send a check and pre-paid postage to Forden’s PO Box in order to secure the score. In celebration of 25 Years of Mortal Kombat II, this release will be available on colored vinyl and all housed in a 400 gsm gatefold jacket featuring iconic images from the first two MK games.
- “Blood Dipped” retail variant edition
- Limited pressing of 750
- Housed in a 400 gsm gatefold jacket featuring iconic images from the first two Mortal Kombat games
- First time the iconic arcade game music is available in stores in any format
- Pressed on 140 gram gram vinyl
- In The Beginning
- The Courtyard
- The Temple Gate
- The Cavern
- The Bridge
- Goro And The Emperor
- Victory
- SCRLAHTS
- Music From Mortal Kombat II
- Prologue: The Battlefield
- The Dead Pool
- The Screaming Forest
- The Armory
- The Portal
- Air Kombat
- WDYLMA
- Epilogue: Shao Kahn's Last Stand
- MK II Death Jam
- MK II Audio Tour
- Bonus Track
- The Immortal(s): Mortal Kombat
- Number of Discs: 1
Project Name: Mortal Kombat
Composers: Dan Forden
