Back to the Future 35th Anniversary Original Soundtrack Silver Vinyl Edition

Back to the Future 35th Anniversary Original Soundtrack Silver Vinyl Edition
View larger
Back to the Future 35th Anniversary Original Soundtrack Silver Vinyl Edition
Back to the Future 35th Anniversary Original Soundtrack Silver Vinyl Edition

$39.99

$35.70


5 in stock


VinylSKU: 201126-83358-1
Part No: MOND166C
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Billy Zane | Christopher Lloyd | Crispin Glover | Lea Thompson | Michael J. Fox | Robert Zemeckis  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Adventure | Buddy Films | Car Films | Comedy | Cult Cinema
Studio: Mondo
Original U.S. Release: July 3, 1985
Item Release Date: December 18, 2020
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Presenting the original soundtrack album for one of the most beloved films of all time – Back To The Future!

In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the film, Mondo has partnered with the legendary poster artist Drew Struzan, the artist behind the original theatrical one-sheet, to create all-new packaging for this re-issue. Featuring illustrations and unused poster art created in 1985 for the film, this vinyl reissue has been remastered and pressed on 180 Gram Colored vinyl.

Special Features

  • Pressed on 180 Gram Delorean Silver vinyl
  • Original artwork by Drew Struzan created for this release

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Billy Zane | Christopher Lloyd | Claudia Wells | Crispin Glover | Donald Fullilove | Harry Waters Jr. | Lea Thompson | Marc McClure | Michael J. Fox | Thomas F. Wilson
Directors: Robert Zemeckis
Project Name: Back to the Future
Contributors: Alan Silvestri | Eric Clapton | Etta James | Huey Lewis And The News | Lindsey Buckingham | Marvin Berry | Michael J. Fox | The Outatime Orchestra | The Starlighters
Artists: Drew Struzan

