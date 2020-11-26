Back to the Future 35th Anniversary Original Soundtrack Silver Vinyl Edition

View larger $39.99 $35.70 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Vinyl SKU: 201126-83358-1

Part No: MOND166C

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: July 3, 1985

Item Release Date: December 18, 2020

Rating: PG

Presenting the original soundtrack album for one of the most beloved films of all time – Back To The Future!

In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the film, Mondo has partnered with the legendary poster artist Drew Struzan, the artist behind the original theatrical one-sheet, to create all-new packaging for this re-issue. Featuring illustrations and unused poster art created in 1985 for the film, this vinyl reissue has been remastered and pressed on 180 Gram Colored vinyl.

Pressed on 180 Gram Delorean Silver vinyl

Original artwork by Drew Struzan created for this release

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Billy Zane | Christopher Lloyd | Claudia Wells | Crispin Glover | Donald Fullilove | Harry Waters Jr. | Lea Thompson | Marc McClure | Michael J. Fox | Thomas F. Wilson

Directors: Robert Zemeckis

Project Name: Back to the Future

Contributors: Alan Silvestri | Eric Clapton | Etta James | Huey Lewis And The News | Lindsey Buckingham | Marvin Berry | Michael J. Fox | The Outatime Orchestra | The Starlighters

Artists: Drew Struzan

