Back to the Future 35th Anniversary Original Soundtrack Silver Vinyl Edition

Details
Presenting the original soundtrack album for one of the most beloved films of all time – Back To The Future!
In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the film, Mondo has partnered with the legendary poster artist Drew Struzan, the artist behind the original theatrical one-sheet, to create all-new packaging for this re-issue. Featuring illustrations and unused poster art created in 1985 for the film, this vinyl reissue has been remastered and pressed on 180 Gram Colored vinyl.
Special Features
- Pressed on 180 Gram Delorean Silver vinyl
- Original artwork by Drew Struzan created for this release
Playlists
- The Power Of Love by: Huey Lewis And The News
- Time Bomb Town by: Lindsey Buckingham
- Back To The Future by: Alan Silvestri | The Outatime Orchestra
- Heaven Is One Step Away by: Eric Clapton
- Back In Time by: Huey Lewis And The News
- Back To The Future Overture by: Alan Silvestri | The Outatime Orchestra
- The Wallflower (Dance With Me Henry) by: Etta James
- Night Train by: Marvin Berry | The Starlighters
- Earth Angel (Will You Be Mine) by: Marvin Berry | The Starlighters
- Johnny B. Goode by: Michael J. Fox | The Starlighters
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Billy Zane | Christopher Lloyd | Claudia Wells | Crispin Glover | Donald Fullilove | Harry Waters Jr. | Lea Thompson | Marc McClure | Michael J. Fox | Thomas F. Wilson
Directors: Robert Zemeckis
Project Name: Back to the Future
Contributors: Alan Silvestri | Eric Clapton | Etta James | Huey Lewis And The News | Lindsey Buckingham | Marvin Berry | Michael J. Fox | The Outatime Orchestra | The Starlighters
Artists: Drew Struzan
