Olympic Figure Skater Kristi Yamaguchi at 2012 National Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival Photo [210809-0008]

View larger $10.05

From: $8.97 See Options Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr1 $8.97 Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr1 $16.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr1

SKU: 210814-88358-1

Weight: 0.05 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 210814-88358-1Weight: 0.05 lbsCondition: New - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr1

SKU: 210814-88358-2

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 210814-88358-2Weight: 0.10 lbsCondition: New



Olympic Figure Skater Kristi Yamaguchi at 2012 National Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival Photo.

American former figure skater Kristine Tsuya Yamaguchi was the 1992 Olympic champion, the 1991 and 1992 World champion, and the 1992 U.S. champion. In 1992, Yamaguchi became the first Asian-American woman to win a gold medal in a Winter Olympic competition. She also won the 1988 World Junior pairs competition with skater Rudy Galindo and is a two-time national champion (1989 and 1990).

In December 2005, Yamaguchi was inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame. Then in 2008, she won the sixth season of the ABC television series Dancing with the Stars.

Related Items