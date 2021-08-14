Olympic Figure Skater Kristi Yamaguchi at 2012 National Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival Photo [210809-0008]

- Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprints
This photo print is created with a high-end Epson Stylus Pro 3880 using the highest quality UltraChrome K3 Archival Pigment Inks on Professional Photo Paper.
Prints are made directly from a super-high resolution scan of the original source negative, unless otherwise noted in the listing description.
- Photo colors may vary slightly due to differences in monitors or device screens.
- Watermark will not appear on your photo.
- This item is sold as a collectible from one collector to another with no rights given or implied. In most cases, we either own the copyright to an image or own the original source negative. We also print public domain images and use a variety of sources for them, never knowingly listing infringing material. It is our belief that those items are in the public domain and do not infringe anyone's copyright. If you believe that this item is in violation of your owned copyright, we ask that you please contact us and submit your copyright for review. Once verified, we will remove the item immediately.
Olympic Figure Skater Kristi Yamaguchi at 2012 National Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival Photo.
American former figure skater Kristine Tsuya Yamaguchi was the 1992 Olympic champion, the 1991 and 1992 World champion, and the 1992 U.S. champion. In 1992, Yamaguchi became the first Asian-American woman to win a gold medal in a Winter Olympic competition. She also won the 1988 World Junior pairs competition with skater Rudy Galindo and is a two-time national champion (1989 and 1990).
In December 2005, Yamaguchi was inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame. Then in 2008, she won the sixth season of the ABC television series Dancing with the Stars.
