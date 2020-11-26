Resident Evil Six Film Boxed Set Collection UHD + Blu-ray + Digital – Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Retribution, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

View larger $160.00 $145.70 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Item Release Date: November 17, 2020

Details

Experience the exhilarating epic journey of Resident Evil from beginning to end, with all six films on 4K Ultra HD in the Resident Evil: The Complete Collection! All 6 live action Resident Evil films, together in a must-own ultimate 4K Ultra HD collection! Bring home the must-have Resident Evil collection, with hours of special features and an extended cut of Resident Evil: Apocalypse!

Including fully remastered picture and sound, this limited edition set is perfect for fans and for new PlayStation 5 owners!

Resident Evil 4K UHD

A deadly virus is unleashed that threatens to overrun the Earth.

Resident Evil Afterlife 4K UHD

In a world ravaged by a virus infection, turning its victims into the Undead, Alice (Jovovich), continues on her journey to find survivors and lead them to safety. Her deadly battle with the Umbrella Corporation reaches new heights, but Alice gets some unexpected help from an old friend. A new lead that promises a safe haven from the Undead takes them to Los Angeles, but when they arrive the city is overrun by thousands of Undead – and Alice and her comrades are about to step into a deadly trap.

Resident Evil Apocalypse 4K UHD

After escaping from the Racoon City Medical Facility Alice searches for answers to the T-Virus and how to contain it, all while trying to find a way to escape the ruined city with fellow survivors.

Resident Evil Extinction 4K UHD

Alice fights the Umbrella Corporation and their plan to replace humankind with a race of undead clones.

Resident Evil the Final Chapter 4K UHD

As the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity’s final stand against the undead hordes, Alice must return to where the nightmare began – Raccoon City, where the Umbrella Corporation is gathering its forces for a final strike against the only remaining survivors of the apocalypse.

Resident Evil Retribution 4K UHD

Alice fights alongside a resistance movement to regain her freedom from an Umbrella Corporation testing facility

Cast: Anna Bolt | Colin Salmon | Eric Mabius | Fiona Glascott | Heike Makatsch | Indra Ové | James Purefoy | Jaymes Butler | Joseph May | Liz May Brice | Marc Logan-Black | Martin Crewes | Michaela Dicker | Michelle Rodriguez | Milla Jovovich | Oscar Pearce | Pasquale Aleardi | Robert Tannion | Ryan McCluskey | Stephen Billington | Torsten Jerabek

Directors: Paul W.S. Anderson

Filmography: Resident Evil | Resident Evil Apocalypse | Resident Evil: Afterlife | Resident Evil: Extinction | Resident Evil: Retribution | Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

