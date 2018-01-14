Entertainment Weekly Issue No. 1057 – July 24, 2009 – The Return of Iron Man, Comic-Con Preview

Magazine SKU: 180115-69616-1

Details

Entertainment Weekly #1057, dated July 24, 2009

Stories include:

The Return of Iron Man Exclusive – The first look at next summer’s sequel with Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and Mickey Rourke

San Diego Comic-Con Preview

Harry Potter – Hogwarts! Hormones! Hooray!

True Blood – A Vampire to Die For

Issue is in very good condition, with slight wear from storage, along with a few bends and creases. There is also a small tear at the bottom of the pages. Will be shipped in clear plastic.

