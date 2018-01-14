Entertainment Weekly Issue No. 1057 – July 24, 2009 – The Return of Iron Man, Comic-Con Preview

$7.99
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Magazines
Genres: Action | Adventure | Book Based | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Vampire Films
Item Release Date: July 24, 2009
Details
Entertainment Weekly #1057, dated July 24, 2009
Stories include:
- The Return of Iron Man Exclusive – The first look at next summer’s sequel with Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and Mickey Rourke
- San Diego Comic-Con Preview
- Harry Potter – Hogwarts! Hormones! Hooray!
- True Blood – A Vampire to Die For
Issue is in very good condition, with slight wear from storage, along with a few bends and creases. There is also a small tear at the bottom of the pages. Will be shipped in clear plastic.
Specifications
- Pages: 64
Subject: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone | Iron Man 3 | True Blood
Characters: Harry Potter | Iron Man
