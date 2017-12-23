Hardcore Henry Blu-ray + Digital HD

$14.98
$11.58
UPC: 025192359712
Part No: 64179228
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: April 8, 2016
Item Release Date: July 26, 2016
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Hardcore Henry is an action film told from a first person perspective. The title character has just been brought back from the dead by his wife (Haley Bennett) and remembers nothing. She tells him that his name is Henry (Andrei Dementiev). Five minutes later, Henry’s being shot at, his wife has been kidnapped, and he should probably go get her back.
Who’s got her? His name’s Akan (Danila Kozlovsky); he’s a powerful warlord with an army of mercenaries, and a plan for world domination. Henry’s also in the unfamiliar city of Moscow, and everyone wants him dead. Everyone except for a mysterious British fellow called Jimmy (Sharlto Copley). He may be on Henry’s side, but Henry’s not certain of it. If he can survive the insanity, and solve the mystery, Henry might just discover his purpose and the truth behind his identity.
Good luck, Henry. You’re likely going to need it.
Special Features
- Includes a digital copy of Hardcore Henry (Subject to expiration)
- Deleted Scenes
- Fan Chat
- Feature Commentary with Director/Producer Ilya Naishuller
- Feature Commentary with Director/Producer Ilya Naishuller and Star/Executive Producer Sharlto Copley
Specifications
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
- Runtime: 97
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Subtitles: English SDH/Spanish/French
Cast: Andrei Dementiev | Danila Kozlovsky | Darya Charusha | Haley Bennett | Oleg Poddubnyy | Sharlto Copley | Svetlana Ustinova | Tim Roth
Directors: Ilya Naishuller
Project Name: Hardcore Henry
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Thrillers | Universal