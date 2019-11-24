Sci Fi (SyFy) Magazine (August 2006) Keira Knightley [9224]

View larger $13.99 $9.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





mag SKU: 191124-79787-1

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Keira Knightley items

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy

Item Release Date: August 1, 2006

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Sci Fi (SyFy) Magazine (August 2006) Keira Knightley in Pirates of the Caribbean 2, A Scanner Darkly, Lady in the Water, Stargate, Blade TV Series, Stan Lee.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.



Publication: Sci-Fi Magazine

Subject: Keira Knightley

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Magazines & Newspapers