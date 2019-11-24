Share Page Support Us
Sci Fi (SyFy) Magazine (August 2006) Keira Knightley [9224]

Sci Fi (SyFy) Magazine (August 2006) Keira Knightley [9224]
View larger

$13.99

$9.99


1 in stock


magSKU: 191124-79787-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Item Release Date: August 1, 2006
Details

Sci Fi (SyFy) Magazine (August 2006) Keira Knightley in Pirates of the Caribbean 2, A Scanner Darkly, Lady in the Water, Stargate, Blade TV Series, Stan Lee.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: Sci-Fi Magazine
Subject: Keira Knightley

