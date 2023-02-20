Escape From New York 18×24 inch Movie Poster Art Print by Ben Templesmith [N34]

View larger $38.39

$34.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock Poster

SKU: 230220-106568

Weight: 0.8 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Escape From New York 18×24 inch Movie Poster Art Print by Ben Templesmith. These art prints were originally released by Printed in Blood.

Minor wear and bends from storage. Item have slight variation from pictures but is in same general condition. Please review listing images.

Specifications

Material: Card Stock Archival Paper

Size: 18x24

Related Items