Escape From New York 18×24 inch Movie Poster Art Print by Ben Templesmith [N34]

View larger
$38.39
$34.90
See Options

3 in stock
Poster
SKU: 230220-106568
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Escape From New York 18×24 inch Movie Poster Art Print by Ben Templesmith. These art prints were originally released by Printed in Blood.

Minor wear and bends from storage. Item have slight variation from pictures but is in same general condition. Please review listing images.

Specifications

  • Material:
    Card Stock Archival Paper
  • Size:
    18x24
