Marvel Comics Guardians of the Galaxy Rocket Raccoon Superhero Character 18×24 inch Movie Poster Art Print [N33]

View larger $21.89

$19.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock Poster

SKU: 230220-106565

Weight: 0.5 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Marvel Comics Guardians of the Galaxy Rocket Raccoon Superhero Character 18×24 inch Movie Poster Art Print. These prints were created by Marvel/Disney through their official online print-on-demand vendor.

Minor wear and bends from storage. Item have slight variation from pictures but is in same general condition. Please review listing images.

Specifications

Material: Paper

Size: 18×24

Related Items