Avatar: The Last Airbender – Into the Inferno 11×17 inch Promotional Poster [I06]

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Into the Inferno 11×17 inch Promotional Poster [I06]
$9.99
$6.99
1 in stock
Poster
SKU: 210406-86215-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Into the Inferno 11×17 inch Promotional Poster. These posters were exclusively distributed at San Diego Comic Con to promote the Nickelodeon game for PlayStation 2, WII and Nintendo DS.

The item is in great shape with minor bends and wear. Please review photos for condition details.

  • Size: 11x17 in
