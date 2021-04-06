Avatar: The Last Airbender – Into the Inferno 11×17 inch Promotional Poster [I06]

- Project Name Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy
- Poster Categories: Gaming
- Studios: Nickelodeon
Avatar: The Last Airbender – Into the Inferno 11×17 inch Promotional Poster. These posters were exclusively distributed at San Diego Comic Con to promote the Nickelodeon game for PlayStation 2, WII and Nintendo DS.
The item is in great shape with minor bends and wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 11x17 in
