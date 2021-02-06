View larger $43.99 $39.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

The Dark Knight Rises Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Import Edition

The Dark Knight Rises is a 2012 multiple-awarded superhero film directed by Christopher Nolan, who co-wrote the screenplay with his brother Jonathan Nolan (Westworld). The soundtrack was composed by the legendary Hans Zimmer (Inception, Interstellar, Gladiator). The Dark Knight Rises main themes were composed by Hans Zimmer and James Newton Howard, but Howard did not return to the series to score this film and was not credited as a composer. Zimmer said that in his attempt to create a sound that nobody has ever heard, he had a very ambitious idea for the film, but that it was so experimental, he didn’t know if it would actually work. As with the soundtracks for Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, this album features a beautiful array of distinctive, unforgettable pieces that capture the essence of the characters, the film’s major sequences/moments and exemplary pacing.

Special Features

Limited Edition 180 gram clear, blue and red marbled vinyl LP pressing

Includes a 4-page insert

Includes exclusive litho of the movie poster

Collector fridge magnet

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Aidan Gillen | Alon Aboutboul | Anne Hathaway | Ben Mendelsohn | Burn Gorman | Christian Bale | Daniel Sunjata | Gary Oldman | Joseph Gordon-Levitt | Marion Cotillard | Matthew Modine | Michael Caine | Morgan Freeman | Tom Hardy

Directors: Christopher Nolan

Project Name: The Dark Knight Rises

Composers: Hans Zimmer

