VinylSKU: 210205-85002-1
UPC: 8719262016354
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Drama | Science Fiction
Studio: Music on Vinyl
Original U.S. Release: July 20, 2012
Item Release Date: November 5, 2020
Rating: PG-13
Details

The Dark Knight Rises Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Import Edition

The Dark Knight Rises is a 2012 multiple-awarded superhero film directed by Christopher Nolan, who co-wrote the screenplay with his brother Jonathan Nolan (Westworld). The soundtrack was composed by the legendary Hans Zimmer (Inception, Interstellar, Gladiator). The Dark Knight Rises main themes were composed by Hans Zimmer and James Newton Howard, but Howard did not return to the series to score this film and was not credited as a composer. Zimmer said that in his attempt to create a sound that nobody has ever heard, he had a very ambitious idea for the film, but that it was so experimental, he didn’t know if it would actually work. As with the soundtracks for Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, this album features a beautiful array of distinctive, unforgettable pieces that capture the essence of the characters, the film’s major sequences/moments and exemplary pacing.

Special Features

  • Limited Edition 180 gram clear, blue and red marbled vinyl LP pressing
  • Includes a 4-page insert
  • Includes exclusive litho of the movie poster
  • Collector fridge magnet

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Aidan Gillen | Alon Aboutboul | Anne Hathaway | Ben Mendelsohn | Burn Gorman | Christian Bale | Daniel Sunjata | Gary Oldman | Joseph Gordon-Levitt | Marion Cotillard | Matthew Modine | Michael Caine | Morgan Freeman | Tom Hardy
Directors: Christopher Nolan
Project Name: The Dark Knight Rises
Composers: Hans Zimmer

