Star Wars: The Clone Wars Hasbro Action Figure 30×16 inch Promotional Poster [J02]

- Cast: Anna Graves | Anthony Daniels | Ashley Eckstein | Brian George | Catherine Taber | Corey Burton | David Acord | Dee Bradley Baker | Ian Abercrombie | James Arnold Taylor | Julian Holloway | Matt Lanter | Matthew Wood | Nika Futterman | Phil LaMarr | Robin Atkin Downes | Sam Witwer | Stephen Stanton | Terrence T.C. Carson | Tom Kane
- Project Name Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Science Fiction | Television
- Studios: Hasbro | Lucasfilm
- Original Release Date: August 15, 2008
- Rating: TV-PG
- More: Anthony Daniels | Phil LaMarr | Star Wars
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Hasbro Action Figure 30×16 inch Promotional Poster.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 30x16 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Anna Graves | Anthony Daniels | Ashley Eckstein | Brian George | Catherine Taber | Corey Burton | David Acord | Dee Bradley Baker | Ian Abercrombie | James Arnold Taylor | Julian Holloway | Matt Lanter | Matthew Wood | Nika Futterman | Phil LaMarr | Robin Atkin Downes | Sam Witwer | Stephen Stanton | Terrence T.C. Carson | Tom Kane
- Shows / Movies: Star Wars | Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Science Fiction | Television
- Studios / Manufacturers: Hasbro | Lucasfilm