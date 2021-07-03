Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Hasbro Action Figure 30×16 inch Promotional Poster [J02]

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Hasbro Action Figure 30×16 inch Promotional Poster [J02]
View larger
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Hasbro Action Figure 30×16 inch Promotional Poster [J02]
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Hasbro Action Figure 30×16 inch Promotional Poster [J02]
$18.99
$14.90
See Options

1 in stock
Poster
SKU: 210703-87910-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Hasbro Action Figure 30×16 inch Promotional Poster.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 30x16 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Epic Illustrated (Vol 1 No 20, October 1983) [19316]
Easy Rider 36 x 24 inch Movie Poster
Mixed Set of 5 Original Western Movie Press Sheets [G06]
Stranger Things – Music from Seasons 1 and 2 of the Netflix Original Series [CD]
Kick Illustrated Magazine (February 1981) 190134
Dune: The Graphic Novel Book 1 Hardcover Edition with Slipcover
The SoulTaker: The Monster Within DVD Edition (2002) [J01]
Anime Trivia Quizbook: Episode 2 – Torments from the Top 20
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Souvenir Guide to the Movie – Official Collector’s Hardcover Edition
The Antidote Hardcover 1st Edition (2019)
PosterSKU: 210703-87910-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.