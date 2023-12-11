Exit Wounds The Album Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Edition

View larger $24.09

Exit Wounds The Album marks the first time the soundtrack has been pressed on vinyl since 2001.

Double vinyl LP pressing. Exit Wounds: The Album is the soundtrack to the Andrzej Bartkowiak 2001 action thriller Exit Wounds. Executive produced by Barry and Jomo Hankerson, the album features production from a variety of producers including Dame Grease, Irv Gotti, Bud’da, Eric Seats, DJ Paul, Juicy J, The Beat Bullies and Timbaland. Appearances include Black Child, Drag-On, Ja Rule, Lady Luck, Mack 10, Memphis Bleek, Nas, Redman, Sheek Louch, Styles P, Three 6 Mafia, Trick Daddy, Trina & WC, as well as the film’s star, DMX. The album peaked at number 8 on the Billboard 200 and features the hit single, “No Sunshine.”

Playlists

No Sunshine By DMX

State to State By Black Child (Feat. Ja Rule)

Gangsta Tears By Nas

We Got By Trick Daddy (Feat. Trina)

Party By Sincere (Feat. Timbaland)

It's on Me By Ideal

They Don't Fuck Wit U By Three 6 Mafia (Feat. Project Pat)

Walk with Me By Big Stan (Feat. DMX)

1-2-3 By Memphis Bleek

Bust Your Gun By the Lox (Feat. Styles & Sheek)

Steady Grinding By Mack 10 (Feat. Cash $ Millionaires)

Incense Burning By Playa

Off Da Chain Daddy By Drag-On (Feat. Aja)

Hell Yeah (Remix) By Outsiderz 4 Life

Hey Ladies By Lady Luck (Feat. Redman)

Fo' All Y'all By Caviar (Feat. WC)

Dog 4 Life By Iceberg

