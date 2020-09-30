The Dark Knight Strikes Again DK2 (Book 2 of 3, 2001) Frank Miller, Batman [B36]

View larger $10.99 $8.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 200930-82192-1

UPC: 9781563898716

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Frank Miller items

Product Types: Books | Comics

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Science Fiction

Studio: DC Entertainment

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Dark Knight Strikes Again DK2 (Book 2 of 3, 2001) Frank Miller, Batman. The item is in great condition with slight bends and wear on the cover. Please review photos for condition details.



Artists: Frank Miller | Lynn Varley

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | Crime | DC Entertainment | Science Fiction