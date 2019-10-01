Share Page Support Us
1995 Official New York NY METS Official Yearbook [86079]

$17.00

$12.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 191001-79174-1
UPC: 070989356702
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Softcover Books
Genres: Action | Sport
Details

1995 Official New York NY METS Official Yearbook.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Subject: New York Mets

Action | Magazines & Newspapers | Softcover Books | Sport

