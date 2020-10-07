Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Stan Winston’s Pumpkinhead Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook (2020)

Stan Winston’s Pumpkinhead Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook (2020)
View larger

$28.99

$27.99


2 in stock


Steelbook Blu-raySKU: 201007-82209-1
UPC: 826663211610
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Lance Henriksen | Stan Winston  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Horror | Monster Movies
Studio: Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: January 13, 1989
Item Release Date: October 20, 2020
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

When a group of teenagers inadvertently kill his only son, Ed Harley (Lance Henriksen, Aliens) seeks the powers of a backwoods witch to bring the child back to life. But instead, she invokes “Pumpkinhead” – a monstrously clawed demon which, once reborn, answers only to Ed’s bloodlust. But as the creature wreaks its slow, unspeakable tortures on the teens, Ed confronts a horrifying secret about his connection to the beast – and realizes that he must find a way to stop its deadly mission before he becomes one with the creature forever. A terrifying parable of revenge and possession, Pumpkinhead also stars Jeff East (Deadly Blessing), Joel Hoffman (Slumber Party Massacre II) and Kerry Remsen (A Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge).

Special Features

  • NEW 4K Scan From The Interpositive Film Element
  • NEW 5.1 And 2.0 Audio Options
  • Audio Commentary With Co-Screenwriter Gary Gerani And Creature & FX Creators Tom Woodruff, Jr. And Alec Gillis, Moderated By Filmmaker Scott Spiegel
  • Night Of The Demon – An Interview With Co-Writer Richard Weinmann
  • The Redemption Of Joel – An Interview With Actor John D’Aquino
  • The Boy With The Glasses – An Interview With Actor Matthew Hurley
  • Pumpkinhead Unearthed – A Six-Part Documentary On The Making Of The Film
  • Remembering The Monster Kid – A Tribute To Stan Winston
  • Demonic Toys – A Look At The Creation Of A Pumpkinhead Action Figure
  • Behind-The-Scenes Footage
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Still Gallery

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Runtime: 86 min
  • Language: English
  • Region: A
  • Subtitles: English

Cast: Brian Bremer | Cynthia Bain | Florence Schauffler | Jeff East | Joel Hoffman | John D'Aquino | Kerry Remsen | Kimberly Ross | Lance Henriksen
Directors: Stan Winston
Project Name: Pumpkinhead

Related Items

Larry Cohen’s The Stuff Special Edition Blu-ray
Wolfen Blu-ray
Epic Illustrated (Vol 1 No 20, October 1983) [19316]
Absolute Disney Music Collection Volume 1
Daredevil Standing Above Gargoyle 22 x 34 inch Comic Book Poster
Ruby Blu-ray + DVD Combo Special Edition
Austin Powers in Goldmember Widescreen Edition DVD (2005, Infinifilm) Mike Myers, Beyoncé
Big Apple Anime Fest World Anime Party & Anime Expo, Times Square New York City Program Guide (2002) [660]
Easy Rider Black & Yellow 24 x 36 Inch One Sheet Movie Poster
David Cronenberg’s Rabid Special Slipcover Edition – Shout Factory

Categories

Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Fantasy | Horror | Monster Movies | Movies & TV | Shout Factory

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *