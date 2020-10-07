Stan Winston’s Pumpkinhead Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook (2020)

$28.99
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Horror | Monster Movies
Studio: Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: January 13, 1989
Item Release Date: October 20, 2020
Rating: R
Details
When a group of teenagers inadvertently kill his only son, Ed Harley (Lance Henriksen, Aliens) seeks the powers of a backwoods witch to bring the child back to life. But instead, she invokes “Pumpkinhead” – a monstrously clawed demon which, once reborn, answers only to Ed’s bloodlust. But as the creature wreaks its slow, unspeakable tortures on the teens, Ed confronts a horrifying secret about his connection to the beast – and realizes that he must find a way to stop its deadly mission before he becomes one with the creature forever. A terrifying parable of revenge and possession, Pumpkinhead also stars Jeff East (Deadly Blessing), Joel Hoffman (Slumber Party Massacre II) and Kerry Remsen (A Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge).
Special Features
- NEW 4K Scan From The Interpositive Film Element
- NEW 5.1 And 2.0 Audio Options
- Audio Commentary With Co-Screenwriter Gary Gerani And Creature & FX Creators Tom Woodruff, Jr. And Alec Gillis, Moderated By Filmmaker Scott Spiegel
- Night Of The Demon – An Interview With Co-Writer Richard Weinmann
- The Redemption Of Joel – An Interview With Actor John D’Aquino
- The Boy With The Glasses – An Interview With Actor Matthew Hurley
- Pumpkinhead Unearthed – A Six-Part Documentary On The Making Of The Film
- Remembering The Monster Kid – A Tribute To Stan Winston
- Demonic Toys – A Look At The Creation Of A Pumpkinhead Action Figure
- Behind-The-Scenes Footage
- Theatrical Trailer
- Still Gallery
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Runtime: 86 min
- Language: English
- Region: A
- Subtitles: English
Cast: Brian Bremer | Cynthia Bain | Florence Schauffler | Jeff East | Joel Hoffman | John D'Aquino | Kerry Remsen | Kimberly Ross | Lance Henriksen
Directors: Stan Winston
Project Name: Pumpkinhead
