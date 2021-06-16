Major Dundee 2-Disc Limited Edition Blu-ray Box Set

View larger $59.99

The Screen Stretches To New Horizons To Tell The Epic Story Of The Southwest!

After making his first bonafide classic in Ride the High Country, director Sam Peckinpah took a step towards the epic with Major Dundee. The film would, in many ways, define the rest of his career both on screen and off, as the drama behind the camera matched the action in front of it.

Charlton Heston stars as Major Amos Dundee, a vainglorious Union Cavalry officer, who mounts an expedition to hunt down Apache war chief Sierra Charriba. Building his own army of criminals, ex-slaves and Confederate POWs – among them one Captain Ben Tyreen (Richard Harris), whose intense former friendship with Dundee is tainted with a sense of betrayal on both sides – Dundee heads into Mexico, his eye fixed firmly on a last shot at greatness.

Legendarily acerbic, Major Dundee would be the first time that Peckinpah had a movie taken away from him. While a director’s cut may be lost to us, this Limited Edition shows us the thrilling, morally complex epic that Peckinpah was aiming for. Beautifully shot and with a stellar supporting cast including James Coburn, Warren Oates, and L.Q. Jones, it remains a stunning achievement and an essential experience for anyone interested in the life and cinema of “Bloody Sam.”

Special Features

Two-Disc Limited Edition Blu-Ray Contents

The 136-minute Extended Version of the film from a 4K scan, as well as the original 122-minute Theatrical Version

60-page booklet featuring new writing by Farran Nehme, Roderick Heath and Jeremy Carr plus select archive material

Limited edition packaging featuring newly commissioned artwork by Tony Stella

Fold out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tony Stella

Disc One - Extended Version

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation from a 4K scan by Sony Pictures

DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio with new score by Christopher Caliendo

Lossless original mono audio with original score by Daniele Amfitheatrof

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary with Nick Redman, David Weddle, Garner Simmons, Paul Seydor

Audio commentary by critics Glenn Erickson & Alan K. Rode

Audio commentary by Glenn Erickson

Moby Dick on Horseback, a brand new visual essay by David Cairns

Passion & Poetry: The Dundee Odyssey, a feature length documentary about the making of Major Dundee by Mike Siegel, featuring James Coburn, Senta Berger, Mario Adorf, L.Q. Jones, R.G. Armstrong, Gordon Dawson

Passion & Poetry: Peckinpah Anecdotes, nine actors talk about working with legendary director Sam Peckinpah, featuring Kris Kristofferson, Ernest Borgnine, James Coburn, David Warner, Ali MacGraw, L.Q. Jones, Bo Hopkins, R.G. Armstrong, Isela Vega

Mike Siegel: About the Passion & Poetry Project, in which filmmaker Mike Siegel talks about his beginnings and his ongoing historical project about director Sam Peckinpah

Extensive stills galleries, featuring rare on set, behind the scenes, and marketing materials

2005 re-release trailer

Disc Two - Theatrical Version (Limited Edition Exclusive)

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation from a 2K scan

Original lossless mono audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Riding for a Fall, a vintage behind the scenes featurette

Extended/deleted scenes

Silent Outtakes

Select extended/deleted scenes and outtakes with commentary by historian and critic Glenn Erickson giving context on how they were intended to appear in Peckinpah’s vision of the film

Original US, UK and German theatrical trailers

Stills gallery

Additional Features

This special edition blu-ray has both, the theatrical and 136 minute restored cut pf the film - each with different scores

Major Dundee helped cement Peckinpah's image as a renegade filmmaker ahead of his other legendary films, The Wild Bunch, and Straw Dogs

Limited Edition of only 3,700

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Region: A

Audio: 5.1 / 1.0

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Runtime: 122/136 min

