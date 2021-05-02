Share Page Support Us
Dark Horse Celebrates 25 Years of Manga 22×33 inch Double-Sided Poster [Q84]

$21.99
$18.99
1 in stock
Poster
SKU: 210502-86844-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Dark Horse Celebrates 25 Years of Manga 22×33 inch Double-Sided Poster. These posters were exclusively distributed at San Diego and New York Comic Con to celebrate Dark Horse Comics’ manga titles.

Specifications

  • Size: 22 x 33.25 in
