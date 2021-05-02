Dark Horse Celebrates 25 Years of Manga 22×33 inch Double-Sided Poster [Q84]

- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Dark Horse Celebrates 25 Years of Manga 22×33 inch Double-Sided Poster. These posters were exclusively distributed at San Diego and New York Comic Con to celebrate Dark Horse Comics’ manga titles.
- Size: 22 x 33.25 in
