Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Set of 6 Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Original Press Publicity Photos [L07]

Set of 6 Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Original Press Publicity Photos [L07]
View larger
Set of 6 Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Original Press Publicity Photos [L07]
$43.89
$39.90
See Options

1 in stock
Pht
SKU: 230131-106082
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 6 Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Original Press Publicity Photos. There are 5 black & white and 1 color image included.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

Explore More...

Related Items

Birth Movies Death Special Edition Kong: Skull Island Magazine Issue
Maniac Cop Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Red Vinyl Edition
Action Comics Book Issue No. 588 1987 John Byrne DC Comics 12324
X-Factor Comic Book Issue No.15 1987 Louise Simonson, Bob Wiacek Marvel Comics 12283
Damnation Alley Special Edition Blu-ray
SYFY TV Network Promotional Giveaway 2011 San Diego Comic Con 20×24 inch Swag Tote Bag [U72]
DC Comics Alan Moore’s Watchmen Number 7 First Printing (March 1987) [12208]
Transformers Universe Comic Book Issue No.1 1986 Bob Budiansky Marvel Comics B99
World’s Finest Comic Book Issue No.318 1985 Joey Cavalieri, Jose Delbo, DC Comics 12262
Green Lantern Comic Book 2010 DC San Diego Comic Con Exclusive 9131