Jimmy Wang Yu’s The Chinese Boxer Special Edition Blu-ray with Cover Art by Kung Fu Bob O’Brien

Jimmy Wang Yu’s The Chinese Boxer Special Edition Blu-ray with Cover Art by Robert ‘Kung Fu Bob’ O’Brien

See The Sweeping Hand of Death Strike Without Mercy!

From the golden age of Kung Fu movies, the legendary Shaw Brothers bring you an action-packed tale of revenge, mayhem and flying fists. When his martial arts school is viciously attacked by a rival gang of Japanese thugs, Lei Ming swears to bring them down with violent justice. Written, starring and directed by Jimmy Wang Yu, The Chinese Boxer (1970) is a fabulously fast-paced feature full of exquisite set-pieces and mind-blowing fight choreography.

A huge influence on the likes of Tarantino’s Kill Bill (2003) and Bruce Lee’s Fist of Fury (1972) this entertainingly savage story of resilience, skill and a battle against the odds, is one of the first true modern classics of the genre, focusing as it does on physical prowess and athletic proficiency over the more mythical elements of the wuxia era. An undoubted cult classic, this is a must for any serious collector of extreme Asian cinema and martial arts madness.

Special Features

Audio Commentary by Critic and Author Samm Deighan

Interview with Wong Ching

Open Hand Combat - David West on The Chinese Boxer

US Hammer of God TV Spot

Features brand New artwork by Robert 'Kung Fu Bob' O'Brien

Complete and uncut version of The Chinese Boxer

Includes the English dub and the original Mandarin soundtracks

Specifications

Runtime: 90 min

Language: Mandarin, English

Subtitles: English

Aspect Ratio: High Definition (1080p) Presentation in 2.35:1

Audio: 2.0 DTS-HD MA English Soundtrack

Audio: 2.0 DTS-HD MA Mandarin Soundtrack with newly translated English Subtitles

