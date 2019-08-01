Share Page Support Us
Funko POP Star Wars Dengar New York Comic Con Exclusive 2017 Vinyl Figure 230

Funko POP Star Wars Dengar New York Comic Con Exclusive 2017 Vinyl Figure 230
Funko POP Star Wars Dengar New York Comic Con Exclusive 2017 Vinyl Figure 230
Funko POP Star Wars Dengar New York Comic Con Exclusive 2017 Vinyl Figure 230
Funko POP Star Wars Dengar New York Comic Con Exclusive 2017 Vinyl Figure 230

$14.99

$11.97


1 in stock


po18SKU: 190801-78584-1
UPC: 889698209069
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Funko POP Star Wars Dengar New York Comic Con Exclusive 2017 Vinyl Figure 230.

The item is in still sealed in original window box. Box is in great shape with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 6.5 x 4.7 x 3.8 in


Project Name: Star Wars

