$14.99
$11.97
po18SKU: 190801-78584-1
UPC: 889698209069
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
UPC: 889698209069
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Star Wars items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Science Fiction
Studio: Funko
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Funko POP Star Wars Dengar New York Comic Con Exclusive 2017 Vinyl Figure 230.
The item is in still sealed in original window box. Box is in great shape with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 6.5 x 4.7 x 3.8 in
Project Name: Star Wars
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Drama | Funko | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures