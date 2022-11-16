The Wild North (1952) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Cyd Charisse, Stewart Granger [F88]

- Cast: Cyd Charisse | Houseley Stevenson | Howard Petrie | J.M. Kerrigan | Morgan Farley | Stewart Granger | Wendell Corey
- Directors: Andrew Marton
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Adventure | Romance
- Studios: MGM
- Original Release Date: March 28, 1952
- Rating: approved
The Wild North (1952) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Cyd Charisse, Stewart Granger.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Andrew Marton | Cyd Charisse | Houseley Stevenson | Howard Petrie | J.M. Kerrigan | Morgan Farley | Stewart Granger | Wendell Corey
- Shows / Movies: The Wild North
- Genres: Adventure | Romance
- Companies: MGM
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Magazine & Newspaper Ads