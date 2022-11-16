Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Wild North (1952) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Cyd Charisse, Stewart Granger [F88]

The Wild North (1952) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Cyd Charisse, Stewart Granger [F88]
View larger
The Wild North (1952) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Cyd Charisse, Stewart Granger [F88]
$20.87
$18.97
See Options

1 in stock
Ad
SKU: 221029-103637
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Wild North (1952) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Cyd Charisse, Stewart Granger.

This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.

Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

Explore More...

Related Items

Steven Universe: The Movie Original Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (2019)
The Battle of the Chumpions Deadpool Kills Marvel’s Deadpool 22 x 34 Inch Poster
DC Direct Kingdom Come Hawkman Collector Action Figure Alex Ross & Mark Waid
Dogs of War Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition
Jackass The Movie Widescreen Special Collector’s Edition DVD
Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer 13×20 inch Original Promotional Movie Poster [I86]
The New York Times Spider-Man Full Page Newspaper Movie Ad (May 31, 2002) [A28]
Raijin Comics Special Supplement Issue 0 & Back Cover Fujin Magazine Issue 0 86083
Jak 3 Demo Disc SONY PlayStation 2 (PS2, 2004) Naughty Dog Games
Such Good Friends Original Press Photo Lobby Card – Dyan Cannon [G68]
AdSKU: 221029-103637
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.