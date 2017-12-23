The Witch Who Came From the Sea Special Restored Blu-ray Edition

$34.95
$24.58
UPC: 760137078784
Part No: AV120
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Horror | Romance | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: February 1, 1976
Item Release Date: December 5, 2017
Rating: NR
Details
Molly Really Knows How to Cut Men Down to Size!
Representing something of an anomaly in the career of director Matt Cimber (whose other credits include such blaxploitation fare as The Candy Tangerine Man) The Witch Who Came from the Sea is an unnerving journey into madness and murder starring Millie Perkins (The Diary of Anne Frank). Molly (Perkins) experiences violent fantasies in which she ties muscular men up before bloodily dispatching them with a razor. But when a news report announces the shocking double-murder of two football players which strongly echoes one of Molly’s most recent depraved flights of fancy, the fantasy starts to bleed into reality – literally. Written by Perkins’ late husband Robert Thom (Death Race 2000), The Witch Who Came from the Sea features early cinematography from DOP Dean Cundey, who would go on to expand his genre credentials with his work on Escape from New York and The Thing.
Special Features
- 2K restoration from original vault materials
- High Definition Blu-ray presentation
- Original Mono Audio
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Introduction to the film by Nightmare USA author Stephen Thrower
- Audio commentary with producer-director Matt Cimber, actress Millie Perkins and director of photography Dean Cundey
- Tides and Nightmares – brand new making-of documentary featuring interviews with Cimber, Perkins, Cundey and actor John Goff
- A Maiden’s Voyage – archive featurette comprising interviews with Cimber, Perkins and Cundey
- Lost at Sea – director Cimber reflects on his notorious cult classic
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by The Twins of Evil
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Runtime: 88
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Audio: Mono
- Region: A/B/C
Cast: Gene Rutherford | George 'Buck' Flower | Lonny Chapman | Millie Perkins | Richard Kennedy | Rick Jason | Roberta Collins | Stafford Morgan | Vanessa Brown
Directors: Matt Cimber
Project Name: The Witch Who Came from the Sea
