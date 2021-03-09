Share Page Support Us
Abominable Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition with Drew Strusan Package Art

CD
SKU: 210309-85501-1
UPC: 651702635726
Part No: ALEPH036
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

Abominable centers on a man recovering from a mountain climbing accident, trapped in a remote cabin in the woods, who sees the legendary beast, and must convince someone to believe him, before the monster goes on a bloody ranpage. This suspenseful and innovative score was written by Lalo Schifrin and recorded with a 90 piece orchestra. It’s the first horror score to be written since Mr. Schifrin’s Academy Award nominated score to “The Amityville Horror.” Schifrin achieved a horror score that is packed with suspense, fear, and action. Twety one tracks including bonus tracks.

Playlists

  • Pre-Title Sequence
  • Main Title
  • Animal Mutilations
  • Preston's Memories
  • Abduction
  • There Is Something out There
  • Monster Vision
  • Preston and Amanda
  • The Cave
  • Squatch Revealed
  • Rampage
  • Setting the Trap
  • Rappelling
  • Escape Attempt
  • Off-Road Rage / Final Battle
  • The Survivors
  • Searching the Woods
  • One Blade of Grass
  • Girls Next Door
  • Otis Leaves
  • Rampage

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
