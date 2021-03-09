Abominable Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition with Drew Strusan Package Art

- Cast: Christien Tinsley | Haley Joel | Jeffrey Combs | Karin Anna Cheung | Lance Henriksen | Matt McCoy | Michael Deak | Paul Gleason | Phil Morris
- Directors: Ryan Schifrin
- Project Name Abominable
- Composers Lalo Schifrin
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction
- Studios: Aleph
- Original Release Date: April 10, 2006
- Product Release Date: July 26, 2006
- Rating: R
- More: Jeffrey Combs | Lalo Schifrin | Lance Henriksen | Phil Morris
Abominable centers on a man recovering from a mountain climbing accident, trapped in a remote cabin in the woods, who sees the legendary beast, and must convince someone to believe him, before the monster goes on a bloody ranpage. This suspenseful and innovative score was written by Lalo Schifrin and recorded with a 90 piece orchestra. It’s the first horror score to be written since Mr. Schifrin’s Academy Award nominated score to “The Amityville Horror.” Schifrin achieved a horror score that is packed with suspense, fear, and action. Twety one tracks including bonus tracks.
Playlists
- Pre-Title Sequence
- Main Title
- Animal Mutilations
- Preston's Memories
- Abduction
- There Is Something out There
- Monster Vision
- Preston and Amanda
- The Cave
- Squatch Revealed
- Rampage
- Setting the Trap
- Rappelling
- Escape Attempt
- Off-Road Rage / Final Battle
- The Survivors
- Searching the Woods
- One Blade of Grass
- Girls Next Door
- Otis Leaves
- Rampage
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
