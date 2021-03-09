Abominable Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition with Drew Strusan Package Art

View larger $15.99

Abominable centers on a man recovering from a mountain climbing accident, trapped in a remote cabin in the woods, who sees the legendary beast, and must convince someone to believe him, before the monster goes on a bloody ranpage. This suspenseful and innovative score was written by Lalo Schifrin and recorded with a 90 piece orchestra. It’s the first horror score to be written since Mr. Schifrin’s Academy Award nominated score to “The Amityville Horror.” Schifrin achieved a horror score that is packed with suspense, fear, and action. Twety one tracks including bonus tracks.

Playlists

Pre-Title Sequence

Main Title

Animal Mutilations

Preston's Memories

Abduction

There Is Something out There

Monster Vision

Preston and Amanda

The Cave

Squatch Revealed

Rampage

Setting the Trap

Rappelling

Escape Attempt

Off-Road Rage / Final Battle

The Survivors

Searching the Woods

One Blade of Grass

Girls Next Door

Otis Leaves

Rampage

