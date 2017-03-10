Dog Day Afternoon (1975) Original One Sheet Movie Poster Al Pacino Sidney Lumet

Movie Poster SKU: 170311-63677-1

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: GD Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Art & Prints | Posters

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Crime | Drama | Suspense | Thriller

Studio: Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: September 21, 1975

Details

For sale is an original 27 x 40 inch movie poster created for the 1975 Sidney Lumet film Dog Day Afternoon. The poster is in good condition and has multiple pin holes, as well as small folds, general wear and small tears at some of the folds. There are also numbers written on the back of the poster.

In Dog Day Afternoon, Al Pacino plays a man who robs a bank to pay for his lover’s sex change operation. The heist turns into a hostage situation and a media circus that goes on for hours.

Cast: Al Pacino | Amy Levitt | Beulah Garrick | Carmine Foresta | Carol Kane | Charles Durning | Chris Sarandon | Chu Chu Malave | Dick Anthony Williams | Dominic Chianese | Estelle Omens | Floyd Levine | Gary Springer | James Broderick | Jay Gerber | John Cazale | John Marriott | Judith Malina | Lance Henriksen | Lionel Pina | Marcia Haufrecht | Marcia Jean Kurtz | Penelope Allen | Philip Charles MacKenzie | Ron Cummins | Sandra Kazan | Sully Boyar | Susan Peretz | William Bogert

Directors: Sidney Lumet

