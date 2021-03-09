Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Joy House (Les félins) Original Score Composed by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition

Joy House (Les félins) Original Score Composed by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition
View larger
Joy House (Les félins) Original Score Composed by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition
Joy House (Les félins) Original Score Composed by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition
$15.99
$14.97
See Options

3 in stock
CD
SKU: 210309-85503-1
UPC: 651702635221
Part No: ALEPH031
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

This soundtrack was written in 1963, and it is stylistically an indication of scores to come: “Bullitt,” “Dirty Harry, ” and even some of the avant-garde work heard in later pieces. The jazz roots are here, recorded by the top jazz musicians in Paris, mixed with a symphony orchestra, the occasional latin flavor: in other words, things to come. One of the main themes from the movie was recorded by the great jazz organist, Jimmy Smith, and became a very big hit for him (“The Cat”). Schifrin said of this score, “If you compare my film career to a house, “Les Felins” is it’s foundation.”

Playlists

  • Les Félins (Main Title)
  • Searching and Detecting
  • The Decision
  • Mediterranean Chase
  • The Telegram
  • Theme from Les Félins
  • Funeral Blues
  • Marc Has Company
  • Melinda
  • Les Félins End Credits

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...

Related Items

Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai Original Soundtrack by RZA
Vanity Fair Magazine (June 1992) Annette Bening Cover
Hasbro Unleashed Star Wars Yoda Action Figure (2003) [1188]
RARE Dragon Wars: D-War Buraki Evil Imoogi Statue by Younggu-Art
Blade Runner: Music From The Original Score Vangelis, Edgar Rothermich
The Amityville Horror Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Lalo Schifrin CD
Screenland Plus TV Land Magazine (June 1953) Ann Blyth [190122]
The Groundstar Conspiracy 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1972) [9364]
Batman Year One 404 405 406 Set (1986) 1st Printing Frank Miller, David Mazzucchelli [12463]
Disco Godfather
CDSKU: 210309-85503-1
UPC: 651702635221
Part No: ALEPH031
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New