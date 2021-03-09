Joy House (Les félins) Original Score Composed by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition

View larger $15.99

This soundtrack was written in 1963, and it is stylistically an indication of scores to come: “Bullitt,” “Dirty Harry, ” and even some of the avant-garde work heard in later pieces. The jazz roots are here, recorded by the top jazz musicians in Paris, mixed with a symphony orchestra, the occasional latin flavor: in other words, things to come. One of the main themes from the movie was recorded by the great jazz organist, Jimmy Smith, and became a very big hit for him (“The Cat”). Schifrin said of this score, “If you compare my film career to a house, “Les Felins” is it’s foundation.”

Playlists

Les Félins (Main Title)

Searching and Detecting

The Decision

Mediterranean Chase

The Telegram

Theme from Les Félins

Funeral Blues

Marc Has Company

Melinda

Les Félins End Credits

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

