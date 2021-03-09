Joy House (Les félins) Original Score Composed by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition

- Project Name Joy House
- Composers Lalo Schifrin
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Crime | Drama | Film Noir
- Studios: Aleph
- Original Release Date: November 1, 1964
- Product Release Date: February 15, 2007
- Rating: NR
- More: Alain Delon | Jane Fonda | Lalo Schifrin
This soundtrack was written in 1963, and it is stylistically an indication of scores to come: “Bullitt,” “Dirty Harry, ” and even some of the avant-garde work heard in later pieces. The jazz roots are here, recorded by the top jazz musicians in Paris, mixed with a symphony orchestra, the occasional latin flavor: in other words, things to come. One of the main themes from the movie was recorded by the great jazz organist, Jimmy Smith, and became a very big hit for him (“The Cat”). Schifrin said of this score, “If you compare my film career to a house, “Les Felins” is it’s foundation.”
Playlists
- Les Félins (Main Title)
- Searching and Detecting
- The Decision
- Mediterranean Chase
- The Telegram
- Theme from Les Félins
- Funeral Blues
- Marc Has Company
- Melinda
- Les Félins End Credits
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
