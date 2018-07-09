The Last Sunset (movie tie-in edition, 1961) – Gold Medal s1121

$9.99
$3.97
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Kirk Douglas | Rock Hudson items
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Drama | Romance | Western
Studio: Fawcett Publishing
Original U.S. Release: June 14, 1961
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Original title: Sundown at Crazy Horse. This is the movie tie-in edition for a film starring Kirk Douglas, Rock Hudson and Dorothy Malone.
The item is in good condition with signs of wear on cover, tears on the binding, and some creases.
Cast: Carol Lynley | Dorothy Malone | Joseph Cotten | Kirk Douglas | Neville Brand | Rock Hudson
Directors: Robert Aldrich
Authors: Vechel Howard
Project Name: The Last Sunset
Related Items
Categories
Drama | Fawcett Publishing | Romance | Softcover Books | Throwback Space | Western