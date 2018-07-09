Share Page Support Us
The Last Sunset (movie tie-in edition, 1961) – Gold Medal s1121

The Last Sunset (movie tie-in edition, 1961) – Gold Medal s1121
The Last Sunset (movie tie-in edition, 1961) – Gold Medal s1121
The Last Sunset (movie tie-in edition, 1961) – Gold Medal s1121
The Last Sunset (movie tie-in edition, 1961) – Gold Medal s1121
The Last Sunset (movie tie-in edition, 1961) – Gold Medal s1121
The Last Sunset (movie tie-in edition, 1961) – Gold Medal s1121

Softcover BookSKU: 180709-74110-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Drama | Romance | Western
Studio: Fawcett Publishing
Original U.S. Release: June 14, 1961
Rating: NR
Details

Original title: Sundown at Crazy Horse. This is the movie tie-in edition for a film starring Kirk Douglas, Rock Hudson and Dorothy Malone.

The item is in good condition with signs of wear on cover, tears on the binding, and some creases.

Cast: Carol Lynley | Dorothy Malone | Joseph Cotten | Kirk Douglas | Neville Brand | Rock Hudson
Directors: Robert Aldrich
Authors: Vechel Howard
Project Name: The Last Sunset

