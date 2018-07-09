The Last Sunset (movie tie-in edition, 1961) – Gold Medal s1121

Softcover Book SKU: 180709-74110-1

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Genres: Drama | Romance | Western

Studio: Fawcett Publishing

Original U.S. Release: June 14, 1961

Rating: NR

Details

Original title: Sundown at Crazy Horse. This is the movie tie-in edition for a film starring Kirk Douglas, Rock Hudson and Dorothy Malone.

The item is in good condition with signs of wear on cover, tears on the binding, and some creases.

Cast: Carol Lynley | Dorothy Malone | Joseph Cotten | Kirk Douglas | Neville Brand | Rock Hudson

Directors: Robert Aldrich

Authors: Vechel Howard

Project Name: The Last Sunset

