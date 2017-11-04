Walk the Line Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$11.98
$8.58
UPC: 887254006626
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Biography | Drama | Musical
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: November 18, 2005
Item Release Date: July 1, 2014
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Stepping into the boots of country music’s most iconic figure Johnny Cash, Joaquin Phoenix delivers a retrospective of Cash’s most memorable songs and moments on this Grammy-winning soundtrack. Produced by music legend T-Bone Burnett (O, Brother Where Art Thou? Soundtrack, John Mellencamp’s No Better Than This), this greatest hits captures the same rawness and power that made “The Man In Black” an undeniable force. Reese Witherspoon applies the same skill to the songs of June Carter. Peppered with hit songs from other actors and artists, this platinum album serves is a tribute, making it a great companion to Cash’s original works.
Playlists
- Get Rhythm by: Joaquin Phoenix
2:26
- I Walk The Line by: Joaquin Phoenix
3:20
- Wildwood Flower by: Reese Witherspoon
2:31
- Lewis Boogie by: Waylon Payne
2:01
- Ring Of Fire by: Joaquin Phoenix
3:42
- You're My Baby by: Joaquin Phoenix
2:12
- Cry Cry Cry by: Joaquin Phoenix
2:35
- Folsom Prison Blues by: Joaquin Phoenix
2:52
- That's All Right by: Tyler Hilton
1:46
- Juke Box Blues by: Reese Witherspoon
2:15
- It Ain't Me Babe by: Joaquin Phoenix | Reese Witherspoon
3:05
- Home Of The Blues by: Joaquin Phoenix
2:40
- Milk Cow Blues by: Tyler Hilton
2:19
- I'm A Long Way From Home by: Shooter Jennings
2:15
- Cocaine Blues by: Joaquin Phoenix
2:50
- Jackson by: Joaquin Phoenix | Reese Witherspoon
2:49
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Dallas Roberts | Ginnifer Goodwin | Joaquin Phoenix | Reese Witherspoon | Robert Patrick | Shooter Jennings | Waylon Payne
Directors: James Mangold
Contributors: Joaquin Phoenix | Reese Witherspoon | Shooter Jennings
Related Items
Categories
Biography | CD | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Music | Musical | Twentieth Century Fox