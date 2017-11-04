Twitter
Walk the Line Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$11.98

$8.58


2 in stock


CDSKU: 171104-68133-1
UPC: 887254006626
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Biography | Drama | Musical
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: November 18, 2005
Item Release Date: July 1, 2014
Rating: PG-13
Stepping into the boots of country music’s most iconic figure Johnny Cash, Joaquin Phoenix delivers a retrospective of Cash’s most memorable songs and moments on this Grammy-winning soundtrack. Produced by music legend T-Bone Burnett (O, Brother Where Art Thou? Soundtrack, John Mellencamp’s No Better Than This), this greatest hits captures the same rawness and power that made “The Man In Black” an undeniable force. Reese Witherspoon applies the same skill to the songs of June Carter. Peppered with hit songs from other actors and artists, this platinum album serves is a tribute, making it a great companion to Cash’s original works.

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Dallas Roberts | Ginnifer Goodwin | Joaquin Phoenix | Reese Witherspoon | Robert Patrick | Shooter Jennings | Waylon Payne
Directors: James Mangold
Contributors: Joaquin Phoenix | Reese Witherspoon | Shooter Jennings

Biography | CD | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Music | Musical | Twentieth Century Fox

