Rob Zombie’s The Devil’s Rejects Motion Picture Soundtrack
Rob Zombie’s The Devil’s Rejects Motion Picture Soundtrack
Directed by the prolific Rob Zombie, The Devil’s Rejects is the sequel to 2003’s successful House Of 1000 Corpses, and picks up several weeks after House left off. The music featured on the soundtrack plays an integral part in the film, including the shocking ending featuring the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic “Free Bird.”

  • Runtime: 107
  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bill Moseley | Danny Trejo | Geoffrey Lewis | Kate Norby | Ken Foree | Matthew McGrory | Priscilla Barnes | Sheri Moon Zombie | Sid Haig | William Forsythe
Directors: Rob Zombie
Contributors: Banjo & Sullivan | Buck Owens & His Buckaroos | David Essex | Elvin Bishop | Joe Walsh | Kitty Wells | Lynyrd Skynyrd | Otis Rush | Terry Reid | The Allman Brothers Band | The James Gang | Three Dog Night | Tyler Bates
Project Name: The Devil's Rejects

