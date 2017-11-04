Rob Zombie’s The Devil’s Rejects Motion Picture Soundtrack

$10.98
$8.68
UPC: 602498826737
Part No: B0004846-02
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Sid Haig items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Horror | Thrillers
Studio: Lionsgate | UMG
Original U.S. Release: July 22, 2005
Item Release Date: June 28, 2005
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Directed by the prolific Rob Zombie, The Devil’s Rejects is the sequel to 2003’s successful House Of 1000 Corpses, and picks up several weeks after House left off. The music featured on the soundtrack plays an integral part in the film, including the shocking ending featuring the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic “Free Bird.”
Specifications
- Runtime: 107
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Bill Moseley | Danny Trejo | Geoffrey Lewis | Kate Norby | Ken Foree | Matthew McGrory | Priscilla Barnes | Sheri Moon Zombie | Sid Haig | William Forsythe
Directors: Rob Zombie
Contributors: Banjo & Sullivan | Buck Owens & His Buckaroos | David Essex | Elvin Bishop | Joe Walsh | Kitty Wells | Lynyrd Skynyrd | Otis Rush | Terry Reid | The Allman Brothers Band | The James Gang | Three Dog Night | Tyler Bates
Project Name: The Devil's Rejects
Related Items
Categories
CD | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Exploitation | Featured | Horror | Lionsgate | Music | Thrillers | UMG