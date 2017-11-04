Rob Zombie’s The Devil’s Rejects Motion Picture Soundtrack

View larger $10.98 $8.68 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





CD SKU: 171104-68135-1

UPC: 602498826737

Part No: B0004846-02

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Sid Haig items

Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor

Formats: CD

Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Horror | Thrillers

Studio: Lionsgate | UMG

Original U.S. Release: July 22, 2005

Item Release Date: June 28, 2005

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Directed by the prolific Rob Zombie, The Devil’s Rejects is the sequel to 2003’s successful House Of 1000 Corpses, and picks up several weeks after House left off. The music featured on the soundtrack plays an integral part in the film, including the shocking ending featuring the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic “Free Bird.”

Specifications

Runtime: 107

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bill Moseley | Danny Trejo | Geoffrey Lewis | Kate Norby | Ken Foree | Matthew McGrory | Priscilla Barnes | Sheri Moon Zombie | Sid Haig | William Forsythe

Directors: Rob Zombie

Contributors: Banjo & Sullivan | Buck Owens & His Buckaroos | David Essex | Elvin Bishop | Joe Walsh | Kitty Wells | Lynyrd Skynyrd | Otis Rush | Terry Reid | The Allman Brothers Band | The James Gang | Three Dog Night | Tyler Bates

Project Name: The Devil's Rejects

Related Items

Categories

CD | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Exploitation | Featured | Horror | Lionsgate | Music | Thrillers | UMG