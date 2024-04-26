Tears In Rain: Forsaken Themes from Fantastic Films Volume 1 (Unreleased Soundtracks from Blade Runner, Hellraiser + More) [X93]

A fantastic compilation of rare and unreleased film music from the Science-Fiction, Horror and Fantasy Genres

This is the first volume in an anthology series dedicated to unreleased, rare and newly recorded music from science-fiction, horror & fantasy films, TV shows and games.

Volume 1 features unreleased and rare tracks from films such as Blade Runner, Prom Night II-IV, Shredder, Tom Holland’s Twisted Tales, as well as the world premiere release of all the songs from The Return of Captain Invincible (performed by Alan Arkin & Christopher Lee among others). This fabulous album also features the rejected score to Clive Barker’s masterpiece Hellraiser.

Special Features

  • The Return of Captain Invincible: ALL the songs from the classic superhero musical. Feat. vocals of Alan Arkin and Christopher Lee, with 3 songs by Richard Hartley & Richard O'Brien, who performs the End Credits song (who brought us the Rocky Horror Show)
  • Tom Holland's Twisted Tales: Compiled and produced for this album by the composer
  • The Return of Captain Invincible: Orchestral suite by composer William Motzing (compiled by himself for this release from the only surviving masters available and still in his possession)
  • Hellraiser: The UNUSED score to Clive Barker's directorial debut, these tracks were specifically re-recorded for this release from the original Coil tracks. Other than on an obscure, band self-released mini album, these tracks are exclusive to this album
  • Prom Night II - IV: Part I is one of Perseverance's best-selling albums to-date
  • All titles are exclusive to this album and world premiere releases
  • Shredder: This is the only track on this compilation that is available anywhere else: On its own digital soundtrack album, also released on Perseverance Records
  • Blade Runner: This is the world premiere recording of an orchestral suite from the ground-breaking 1983 film score by Vangelis
  • Most surviving artists are available for quotes and interviews
  • First volume in an anthology series dedicated to unreleased, rare, and newly recorded music from science-fiction, horror & fantasy films, TV shows and games

Playlists

  • Blade Runner: Suite for Orchestra and Voice   by: Danish National Symphony Orchestra
  • Shredder: Main Title   by: Alan Derian
  • Hellraiser (The Unused Coil Score): Hellraiser Theme   by: Ryan Dodson
  • Hellraiser (The Unused Score): Main Title   by: Ryan Dodson
  • Hellraiser (The Unused Score): The Hellbound Heart   by: Ryan Dodson
  • Hellraiser (The Unused Score): Box Theme   by: Ryan Dodson
  • Hellraiser (The Unused Score): No New World   by: Ryan Dodson
  • Hellraiser (The Unused Score): Attack of the Sennapods   by: Ryan Dodson
  • Prom Night II: Hello Mary Lou: Main Theme   by: Paul Zaza
  • Prom Night II: Hello Mary Lou: Prom Chase Version 1   by: Paul Zaza
  • Prom Night III: The Last Kiss: The Kiss to Hell   by: Paul Zaza
  • Prom Night IV: Deliver Us From Evil: Killer Priest / St. Basil Seminary   by: Paul Zaza
  • Tom Holland's Twisted Tales: Theme / To Hell With You   by: Joe Renzetti
  • The Return of Captain Invincible: Bullshit   by: Michael Pate
  • The Return of Captain Invincible: We Need a Hero   by: Michael Pate
  • The Return of Captain Invincible: Amazing How They're Alike   by: Alan Arkin
  • The Return of Captain Invincible: Heaven In Your Eyes   by: Beth Lawrence
  • The Return of Captain Invincible: Evil Midnight   by: Alan Arkin | Christopher Lee
  • The Return of Captain Invincible: Into the Blue   by: Alan Arkin
  • The Return of Captain Invincible: The World I Knew   by: Alan Arkin
  • The Return of Captain Invincible: Name Your Poison   by: Christopher Lee
  • The Return of Captain Invincible: End Credits   by: Richard O'Brien
  • The Return of Captain Invincible: Orchestral Suite   by: William Motzing and Orchestra

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    1
  • Runtime:
    79:23 min