Tears In Rain: Forsaken Themes from Fantastic Films Volume 1 (Unreleased Soundtracks from Blade Runner, Hellraiser + More) [X92]

- Filmography: Blade Runner | Hellraiser | Prom Night II: Hello Mary Lou | Prom Night III: The Last Kiss | Prom Night IV: Deliver Us From Evil | The Return of Captain Invincible | Tom Holland's Twisted Tales
- Contributors: Alan Arkin | Alan Derian | Beth Lawrence | Christopher Lee | Danish National Symphony Orchestra | Joe Renzetti | Michael Pate | Paul Zaza | Richard O'Brien | Ryan Dodson | William Motzing and Orchestra
- Genres: Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction
- Product Release Date: September 21, 2021
A fantastic compilation of rare and unreleased film music from the Science-Fiction, Horror and Fantasy Genres
This is the first volume in an anthology series dedicated to unreleased, rare and newly recorded music from science-fiction, horror & fantasy films, TV shows and games.
Volume 1 features unreleased and rare tracks from films such as Blade Runner, Prom Night II-IV, Shredder, Tom Holland’s Twisted Tales, as well as the world premiere release of all the songs from The Return of Captain Invincible (performed by Alan Arkin & Christopher Lee among others). This fabulous album also features the rejected score to Clive Barker’s masterpiece Hellraiser.
Special Features
- The Return of Captain Invincible: ALL the songs from the classic superhero musical. Feat. vocals of Alan Arkin and Christopher Lee, with 3 songs by Richard Hartley & Richard O'Brien, who performs the End Credits song (who brought us the Rocky Horror Show)
- Tom Holland's Twisted Tales: Compiled and produced for this album by the composer
- The Return of Captain Invincible: Orchestral suite by composer William Motzing (compiled by himself for this release from the only surviving masters available and still in his possession)
- Hellraiser: The UNUSED score to Clive Barker's directorial debut, these tracks were specifically re-recorded for this release from the original Coil tracks. Other than on an obscure, band self-released mini album, these tracks are exclusive to this album
- Prom Night II - IV: Part I is one of Perseverance's best-selling albums to-date
- All titles are exclusive to this album and world premiere releases
- Shredder: This is the only track on this compilation that is available anywhere else: On its own digital soundtrack album, also released on Perseverance Records
- Blade Runner: This is the world premiere recording of an orchestral suite from the ground-breaking 1983 film score by Vangelis
- Most surviving artists are available for quotes and interviews
- First volume in an anthology series dedicated to unreleased, rare, and newly recorded music from science-fiction, horror & fantasy films, TV shows and games
Playlists
- Blade Runner: Suite for Orchestra and Voice by: Danish National Symphony Orchestra
- Shredder: Main Title by: Alan Derian
- Hellraiser (The Unused Coil Score): Hellraiser Theme by: Ryan Dodson
- Hellraiser (The Unused Score): Main Title by: Ryan Dodson
- Hellraiser (The Unused Score): The Hellbound Heart by: Ryan Dodson
- Hellraiser (The Unused Score): Box Theme by: Ryan Dodson
- Hellraiser (The Unused Score): No New World by: Ryan Dodson
- Hellraiser (The Unused Score): Attack of the Sennapods by: Ryan Dodson
- Prom Night II: Hello Mary Lou: Main Theme by: Paul Zaza
- Prom Night II: Hello Mary Lou: Prom Chase Version 1 by: Paul Zaza
- Prom Night III: The Last Kiss: The Kiss to Hell by: Paul Zaza
- Prom Night IV: Deliver Us From Evil: Killer Priest / St. Basil Seminary by: Paul Zaza
- Tom Holland's Twisted Tales: Theme / To Hell With You by: Joe Renzetti
- The Return of Captain Invincible: Bullshit by: Michael Pate
- The Return of Captain Invincible: We Need a Hero by: Michael Pate
- The Return of Captain Invincible: Amazing How They're Alike by: Alan Arkin
- The Return of Captain Invincible: Heaven In Your Eyes by: Beth Lawrence
- The Return of Captain Invincible: Evil Midnight by: Alan Arkin | Christopher Lee
- The Return of Captain Invincible: Into the Blue by: Alan Arkin
- The Return of Captain Invincible: The World I Knew by: Alan Arkin
- The Return of Captain Invincible: Name Your Poison by: Christopher Lee
- The Return of Captain Invincible: End Credits by: Richard O'Brien
- The Return of Captain Invincible: Orchestral Suite by: William Motzing and Orchestra
Specifications
- Number of Discs:1
- Runtime:79:23 min