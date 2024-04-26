Tears In Rain: Forsaken Themes from Fantastic Films Volume 1 (Unreleased Soundtracks from Blade Runner, Hellraiser + More) [X91]

View larger $13.97

A fantastic compilation of rare and unreleased film music from the Science-Fiction, Horror and Fantasy Genres

This is the first volume in an anthology series dedicated to unreleased, rare and newly recorded music from science-fiction, horror & fantasy films, TV shows and games.

Volume 1 features unreleased and rare tracks from films such as Blade Runner, Prom Night II-IV, Shredder, Tom Holland’s Twisted Tales, as well as the world premiere release of all the songs from The Return of Captain Invincible (performed by Alan Arkin & Christopher Lee among others). This fabulous album also features the rejected score to Clive Barker’s masterpiece Hellraiser.

Special Features

The Return of Captain Invincible: ALL the songs from the classic superhero musical. Feat. vocals of Alan Arkin and Christopher Lee, with 3 songs by Richard Hartley & Richard O'Brien, who performs the End Credits song (who brought us the Rocky Horror Show)

Tom Holland's Twisted Tales: Compiled and produced for this album by the composer

The Return of Captain Invincible: Orchestral suite by composer William Motzing (compiled by himself for this release from the only surviving masters available and still in his possession)

Hellraiser: The UNUSED score to Clive Barker's directorial debut, these tracks were specifically re-recorded for this release from the original Coil tracks. Other than on an obscure, band self-released mini album, these tracks are exclusive to this album

Prom Night II - IV: Part I is one of Perseverance's best-selling albums to-date

All titles are exclusive to this album and world premiere releases

Shredder: This is the only track on this compilation that is available anywhere else: On its own digital soundtrack album, also released on Perseverance Records

Blade Runner: This is the world premiere recording of an orchestral suite from the ground-breaking 1983 film score by Vangelis

Most surviving artists are available for quotes and interviews

First volume in an anthology series dedicated to unreleased, rare, and newly recorded music from science-fiction, horror & fantasy films, TV shows and games

