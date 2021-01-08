Share Page Support Us
The Lost Boys Red Collage WBM975

The Lost Boys Red Collage WBM975
View larger

$29.42

From: $24.02


2 in stock
Style: HAPC Size: SM Adult Cotton/Poly Heather Short Sleeve Tee
HAPC Size Chart
Description: High quality cotton / polyester blend T-Shirt. The machine washable material is pre-shrunk and ready for fans to rock.
The Lost Boys Red Collage WBM975

2 in stock
Style: HAPC Size: MED Adult Cotton/Poly Heather Short Sleeve Tee
HAPC Size Chart
Description: High quality cotton / polyester blend T-Shirt. The machine washable material is pre-shrunk and ready for fans to rock.
The Lost Boys Red Collage WBM975

2 in stock
Style: HAPC Size: LRG Adult Cotton/Poly Heather Short Sleeve Tee
HAPC Size Chart
Description: High quality cotton / polyester blend T-Shirt. The machine washable material is pre-shrunk and ready for fans to rock.
The Lost Boys Red Collage WBM975

2 in stock
Style: HAPC Size: XL Adult Cotton/Poly Heather Short Sleeve Tee
HAPC Size Chart
Description: High quality cotton / polyester blend T-Shirt. The machine washable material is pre-shrunk and ready for fans to rock.
The Lost Boys Red Collage WBM975

2 in stock
Style: HAPC Size: 2XL Adult Cotton/Poly Heather Short Sleeve Tee
HAPC Size Chart
Description: High quality cotton / polyester blend T-Shirt. The machine washable material is pre-shrunk and ready for fans to rock.
The Lost Boys Red Collage WBM975


HAPC: Adult Heather Short Sleeve 50/50 Poly/CottonSKU: 210108-84141-1
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: New
HAPC Size Chart
The Lost Boys Red Collage WBM975

View All: Kiefer Sutherland  items
Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | T-Shirts - All Over Print | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Drama | Horror | Thrillers | Vampire Films
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: July 31, 1987
Rating: R

Our exclusive line of apparel is made from the finest materials and contain beautifully designed graphics that will immediately remind you of your favorite movie, classic television series or comic book character.

All designs are fully licensed and will be made on-demand when you order. Please allow up to 2 weeks for delivery.

Due to licensing restrictions, this item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.

Visit our Apparel Shop : Pullovers & Hoodies | T-Shirts - All Over Print | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Cult classic rebel vampire film The Lost Boys comes to life in this red-themed all-over print collage t-shirt.

Specifications

  • Material: 50% Cotton / 50% Polyester

Cast: Alex Winter | Barnard Hughes | Billy Wirth | Brooke McCarter | Corey Feldman | Corey Haim | Dianne Wiest | Edward Herrmann | Jami Gertz | Jamison Newlander | Jason Patric | Kiefer Sutherland
Directors: Joel Schumacher
Project Name: The Lost Boys

Categories

Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Horror | T-Shirts - All Over Print | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve | Thrillers | Vampire Films | Warner Bros.