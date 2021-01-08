The Lost Boys Red Collage WBM975

$29.42
From: $24.02
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: New
HAPC Size Chart
View All: Kiefer Sutherland items
Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | T-Shirts - All Over Print | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Drama | Horror | Thrillers | Vampire Films
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: July 31, 1987
Rating: R
Our exclusive line of apparel is made from the finest materials and contain beautifully designed graphics that will immediately remind you of your favorite movie, classic television series or comic book character.
All designs are fully licensed and will be made on-demand when you order. Please allow up to 2 weeks for delivery.
Due to licensing restrictions, this item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our Apparel Shop : Pullovers & Hoodies | T-Shirts - All Over Print | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Cult classic rebel vampire film The Lost Boys comes to life in this red-themed all-over print collage t-shirt.
Specifications
- Material: 50% Cotton / 50% Polyester
Cast: Alex Winter | Barnard Hughes | Billy Wirth | Brooke McCarter | Corey Feldman | Corey Haim | Dianne Wiest | Edward Herrmann | Jami Gertz | Jamison Newlander | Jason Patric | Kiefer Sutherland
Directors: Joel Schumacher
Project Name: The Lost Boys
Related Items
Categories
Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Horror | T-Shirts - All Over Print | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve | Thrillers | Vampire Films | Warner Bros.