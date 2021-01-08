Akira Classic Anime Movie 4K UHD + Blu-ray Limited Edition 3-Disc Collection

$59.99
Details
AKIRA, the crown jewel of anime and science fiction, returns with remastered 4K visuals and remixed audio. In the future, Shotaro Kaneda and his motorcycle gang tear through Neo Tokyo, a city divided by growing tensions. But when caught in an accident, Kaneda’s friend Tetsuo Shima discovers a secret government project and receives psychic abilities beyond his control.
Akira 4K Limited Edition release had a printing error on the back of packaging. The packaging references a digital version of the movie being available, but at this time there is no digital code available for the 4K release of this movie.
Special Features
- AKIRA Sound Making 2019
- AKIRA Sound Clip by Geinoh Yamashirogumi
- End Credits (From The Original 1988 Theatrical Release)
- Theatrical Preview —Trailer Collection (with English Subtitles)
- Storyboard Collection
- Music for Akira
- Kaneda's Theme
- Exodus
- Ethnic Meets Hi-Tech Featurette
- Awakening
- Mutation
- Requiem
- Director Interview
- The Writing on the Wall Featurette
- Restoring Akira Featurette
- Original Trailers
- Original Commercials
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 3
- Region: A
- Language: English
- Runtime: 125 min
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1, 1.85:1
Cast: Hiroshi Ôtake | Kôichi Kitamura | Mami Koyama | Masaaki Ôkura | Michihiro Ikemizu | Mitsuo Iwata | Nozomu Sasaki | Tarô Arakawa | Tesshô Genda | Yuriko Fuchizaki
Directors: Katsuhiro Otomo
Project Name: Akira
