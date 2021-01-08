Akira Classic Anime Movie 4K UHD + Blu-ray Limited Edition 3-Disc Collection

View larger $59.99 $42.70 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Teen Films | Thrillers

Original U.S. Release: December 25, 1989

AKIRA, the crown jewel of anime and science fiction, returns with remastered 4K visuals and remixed audio. In the future, Shotaro Kaneda and his motorcycle gang tear through Neo Tokyo, a city divided by growing tensions. But when caught in an accident, Kaneda’s friend Tetsuo Shima discovers a secret government project and receives psychic abilities beyond his control.

Akira 4K Limited Edition release had a printing error on the back of packaging. The packaging references a digital version of the movie being available, but at this time there is no digital code available for the 4K release of this movie.

AKIRA Sound Making 2019

AKIRA Sound Clip by Geinoh Yamashirogumi

End Credits (From The Original 1988 Theatrical Release)

Theatrical Preview —Trailer Collection (with English Subtitles)

Storyboard Collection

Music for Akira

Kaneda's Theme

Exodus

Ethnic Meets Hi-Tech Featurette

Awakening

Mutation

Requiem

Director Interview

The Writing on the Wall Featurette

Restoring Akira Featurette

Original Trailers

Original Commercials

Number of Discs: 3

Region: A

Language: English

Runtime: 125 min

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1, 1.85:1

Cast: Hiroshi Ôtake | Kôichi Kitamura | Mami Koyama | Masaaki Ôkura | Michihiro Ikemizu | Mitsuo Iwata | Nozomu Sasaki | Tarô Arakawa | Tesshô Genda | Yuriko Fuchizaki

Directors: Katsuhiro Otomo

Project Name: Akira

