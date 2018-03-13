Twitter
Deliverance – Original Movie Tie-In Paperback (1972)

$17.90

$5.99


1 in stock


BookSKU: 180314-70964-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Burt Reynolds | Jon Voight  items
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Cult Cinema | Drama | Thrillers
Studio: Dell Books
Original U.S. Release: July 30, 1972
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The book is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases.

Specifications

  • Size: 4.25x6.5 in

Cast: Bill McKinney | Billy Redden | Burt Reynolds | Jon Voight | Kathy Rickman | Ned Beatty | Ronny Cox
Directors: John Boorman
Project Name: Deliverance
Authors: James Dickey

Categories

Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Dell Books | Drama | Featured | Softcover Books | Thrillers | Throwback Space

