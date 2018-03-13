Deliverance – Original Movie Tie-In Paperback (1972)

Book SKU: 180314-70964-1

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Burt Reynolds | Jon Voight items

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Genres: Adventure | Cult Cinema | Drama | Thrillers

Studio: Dell Books

Original U.S. Release: July 30, 1972

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The book is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases.

Specifications

Size: 4.25x6.5 in

Cast: Bill McKinney | Billy Redden | Burt Reynolds | Jon Voight | Kathy Rickman | Ned Beatty | Ronny Cox

Directors: John Boorman

Project Name: Deliverance

Authors: James Dickey

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Dell Books | Drama | Featured | Softcover Books | Thrillers | Throwback Space