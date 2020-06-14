Share Page Support Us
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (Dec. 19, 2008) Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio [9113]

View larger

$12.99

$8.99


1 in stock


magSKU: 200614-81002-1
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Drama | Romance
Details

Entertainment Weekly Magazine (Dec. 19, 2008) Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio, The Twilight Saga. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: Entertainment Weekly
Subject: Kate Winslet | Leonardo DiCaprio | Revolutionary Road

