Grease 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1978)

Grease 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1978)
PosterSKU: 180901-76362-1
Part No: 52934
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: New

Genres: Comedy | Drama | Musical | Romance
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: June 16, 1978
Rating: PG
Details

Good girl Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and greaser Danny (John Travolta) fell in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discover they’re now in the same high school, will they rekindle their romance through the objections of friends and family?

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Barry Pearl | Didi Conn | Dinah Manoff | Jamie Donnelly | Jeff Conaway | John Travolta | Kelly Ward | Michael Tucci | Olivia Newton-John | Stockard Channing
Directors: Randal Kleiser
Project Name: Grease

