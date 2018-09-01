Grease 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1978)

View larger $14.99 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6

6 in stock





Poster SKU: 180901-76362-1

Part No: 52934

Weight: 1.03 lbs

Condition: New

View All: John Travolta items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Throwback Space

Genres: Comedy | Drama | Musical | Romance

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Original U.S. Release: June 16, 1978

Rating: PG

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Good girl Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and greaser Danny (John Travolta) fell in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discover they’re now in the same high school, will they rekindle their romance through the objections of friends and family?

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Barry Pearl | Didi Conn | Dinah Manoff | Jamie Donnelly | Jeff Conaway | John Travolta | Kelly Ward | Michael Tucci | Olivia Newton-John | Stockard Channing

Directors: Randal Kleiser

Project Name: Grease

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | Drama | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Musical | Paramount Pictures | Posters - Reprints | Romance | Throwback Space