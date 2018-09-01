Grease 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1978)

$14.99
$9.97
Part No: 52934
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: New
View All: John Travolta items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Comedy | Drama | Musical | Romance
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: June 16, 1978
Rating: PG
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Good girl Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and greaser Danny (John Travolta) fell in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discover they’re now in the same high school, will they rekindle their romance through the objections of friends and family?
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Cast: Barry Pearl | Didi Conn | Dinah Manoff | Jamie Donnelly | Jeff Conaway | John Travolta | Kelly Ward | Michael Tucci | Olivia Newton-John | Stockard Channing
Directors: Randal Kleiser
Project Name: Grease
Related Items
Categories
Comedy | Drama | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Musical | Paramount Pictures | Posters - Reprints | Romance | Throwback Space