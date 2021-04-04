Share Page Support Us
Dean Martin Dean’s Place (1976) Original Press Photo [G98]

$15.99
$12.99
1 in stock
pic
SKU: 210404-86177-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Dean Martin Dean’s Place (1976) Original Press Photo. Dean Martin’s comedy/variety show that aired on NBC.

The item is in very good shape with bends and wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 7x9 in
