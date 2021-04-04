Dean Martin Dean’s Place (1976) Original Press Photo [G98]

- Project Name Dean's Place
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Comedy | Musical
- Studios: NBC Television
- Original Release Date: January 13, 1976
- Rating: NR
- More: Dean Martin
Dean Martin Dean’s Place (1976) Original Press Photo. Dean Martin’s comedy/variety show that aired on NBC.
The item is in very good shape with bends and wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 7x9 in
